Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 05/10/18

May 10, 2018 No Comments

Freelance Marketing Writer – Pays 45K-60K/year
Fit Small Business

Freelance Western U.S. News Editor
Newsweek

Freelance Science Writer
Newsweek

Freelance Content Writer
The Found Gen

Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $18-$22/hour
Emailbroadcast.com

Freelance Creative Writers – Pays $13-$15/hour
Virtual Dating Assistants

Freelance Creative Copywriter
Unearth

Freelance Content Writer
blind ad

Freelance Blockchain/Cryptocurrency Writers – Pays $10-$30/post
Coins & Keys

Freelance Sex Positive Writers – Pays $100+/article
blind ad

Freelance Real Estate Blogger – Pays $15/hour
AMLI Residential

Freelance Technical Writer
Binary Star

Freelance Copywriter and Blogger
Advant Interactive

Freelance Copywriter
Vendo

Freelance Medical Editor
M3 USA

Freelance Editor w/ SEO & Content Marketing Emphasis
Propecta

Freelance Beauty Copywriter
Beverly Glen Laboratories, Inc.

Freelance Content Writer
Viome

Freelance Web Content Writer
Creativum

Freelance Copywriter
Lightboard

Freelance Guide Writer – for video games
Launch Media Network

Freelance SEO Writer
HubShout LLC.

Freelance Home Security Digital Content Writer
ADT Authorized Dealer

Freelance Writer for African-American Business + Community Guide – Pays $150/guide
TNB Interactive LLC.

Freelance News Writer
Bustle

Freelance Content Creators & Writers – Pays $30-$55/hour
Fueled

Freelance Journal Editor
Johns Hopkins University

Freelance Editor
The Strategic Solution

Freelance Medical Writer
Katalyst Healthcares & Life Sciences

Freelance Transcript Editor/Legal Content Writer – Pays $30/transcript, $20/hour for writing
blind ad

 



