Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 05/03/18

May 3, 2018 No Comments

Print Friendly

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Trending/Breaking News Reporter
MLive Media Group

Freelance Writer/Editor – Pays $25-$45/hour
Rosebud Communications

Freelance Digital Content Director – Pays $65K-$80K/year
ParentsTogether

Freelance Editor
JobHero

Freelance Staff Writer – includes benefits
Digital Press, Inc.

Freelance WordPress Editor for Food Blog – Pays $10/hour
blind ad

Freelance Content/Blog Article Writer – Pays $17-$25/hour
blind ad

Freelance Writer – Pays $25-$100/article
BestReviews

Freelance Copywriter
McNeill Media Group

Freelance Content Editor
Living Quirky

Freelance Writer/Editor – Pays $25-$40/hour
blind ad

Freelance Writer/Editor – Pays $250/day
Emotiq AG

Freelance Content Editor/Manager/Strategist – must be located in CT, NH, ME, NY or TX
MedPB

Freelance Blogger – Pays $75-$400/post
Measured SEM

Freelance Lifestyle and Culture Writers
Fighting Arts Health Lab

Freelance Cybersecurity Writers
Codeless

Freelance Lifestyle Writer
Gateway Blend

Freelance SEO Copywriter – Pays $15-$18/hour
SearchSide

Freelance Copyeditor
Collective Press

Freelance Web Content Writer – Pays $17/hour
First Quarter Finance

Freelance Writer/Copywriter/Journalist/Virtual Assistant?- Pays $8-$11/hour
Twassistant

Freelance Copywriter
HomeWorks Energy

Freelance Web Content Writer
American Paper and Plastics, Inc.

Freelance Content Writer
V5 Systems

Freelance Branding Copywriter – Pays $30-$45/hour
SpyTec International

Freelance Contributing Psychology Writer – Pays $25/hour
Glovib

Freelance Industry/Business Writer
Affinity Connection

Freelance Copywriter
Horizontal Integration

Freelance Senior Proposal Writer – Pays $30/hour
Crawford Olin, LLC.

Freelance Creative Writer – Pays $25/piece
Sting Marketing

 



Copies of real query letters that resulted in writing assignments worth $2K and much more!





 

 



HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY


Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!


Remember Your Past
Write It
and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!





Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

  • Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
  • Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
  • Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
  • Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html



COMMENTS