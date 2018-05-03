Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 05/03/18

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Trending/Breaking News Reporter
MLive Media Group
Freelance Writer/Editor – Pays $25-$45/hour
Rosebud Communications
Freelance Digital Content Director – Pays $65K-$80K/year
ParentsTogether
Freelance Editor
JobHero
Freelance Staff Writer – includes benefits
Digital Press, Inc.
Freelance WordPress Editor for Food Blog – Pays $10/hour
blind ad
Freelance Content/Blog Article Writer – Pays $17-$25/hour
blind ad
Freelance Writer – Pays $25-$100/article
BestReviews
Freelance Copywriter
McNeill Media Group
Freelance Content Editor
Living Quirky
Freelance Writer/Editor – Pays $25-$40/hour
blind ad
Freelance Writer/Editor – Pays $250/day
Emotiq AG
Freelance Content Editor/Manager/Strategist – must be located in CT, NH, ME, NY or TX
MedPB
Freelance Blogger – Pays $75-$400/post
Measured SEM
Freelance Lifestyle and Culture Writers
Fighting Arts Health Lab
Freelance Cybersecurity Writers
Codeless
Freelance Lifestyle Writer
Gateway Blend
Freelance SEO Copywriter – Pays $15-$18/hour
SearchSide
Freelance Copyeditor
Collective Press
Freelance Web Content Writer – Pays $17/hour
First Quarter Finance
Freelance Writer/Copywriter/Journalist/Virtual Assistant?- Pays $8-$11/hour
Twassistant
Freelance Copywriter
HomeWorks Energy
Freelance Web Content Writer
American Paper and Plastics, Inc.
Freelance Content Writer
V5 Systems
Freelance Branding Copywriter – Pays $30-$45/hour
SpyTec International
Freelance Contributing Psychology Writer – Pays $25/hour
Glovib
Freelance Industry/Business Writer
Affinity Connection
Freelance Copywriter
Horizontal Integration
Freelance Senior Proposal Writer – Pays $30/hour
Crawford Olin, LLC.
Freelance Creative Writer – Pays $25/piece
Sting Marketing
