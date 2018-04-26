Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 04/27/18

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Writer/Editor – Pays $25-$45/hour
Rosebud Communications
Freelance Editor – Pays $22/hour
Inside.com
Freelance Editor
JobHero
Freelance Staff Writer – includes benefits
Digital Press, Inc.
Freelance Golf Sports Writer
blind ad
Freelance SEO Content Writer – Pays $12-$15/hour
24 DATA, Inc.
Freelance Skin Care Chemistry Researcher/Writer
Community Cosmetics
Freelance Content Writer
Time Doctor
Freelance Filmmaking/Screenwriting Craft Writer
Film Daily
Freelance VR Editor
OneVoiceData
Freelance Science Curriculum Content Writer
Shmoop
Freelance Computer Science Teacher Writer
Shmoop
Freelance Computer Science Curriculum Editor
Shmoop
Freelance Gaming Content Writer – Pays up to $1K/article
Blasting News Inc.
Freelance TV Series Content Writer – Pays up to $1K/article
Blasting News Inc.
Freelance Sports Writer – Pays up to $1K/article
Blasting News Inc.
Freelance Writers for Biotech, Fintech, Electrical Manufacturing – Pays $250-$400/blog post
nDash.co
Freelance Outreach Expert/Content Writer
Writers Per Hour
Freelance Professional Resume Writer
Talent Inc.
Freelance Computer Science Principles Content Writer
Popfizz
Freelance Editor – Pays $15-$25/hour
Information Equity Holdings
Freelance Mommy Content Writer
Expert Mommy
Freelance Editor
ICF
Freelance Editor/Demand Content
Healthline Media
Freelance Staff Writer
Gizmodo Media Group
Freelance Video Script Writer
Levitate
Freelance Writer – Pays $80/article
First Quarter Finance
Freelance Interior Design Keyword Copywriter – Pays $15/article
CLB Network, LLC
Freelance Meal Plan Editor
Prep Dish
Freelance Transcriptionist
Professional Dictation Associates
