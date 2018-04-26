Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 04/27/18

April 26, 2018 No Comments

Freelance Writer/Editor – Pays $25-$45/hour
Rosebud Communications

Freelance Editor – Pays $22/hour
Inside.com

Freelance Editor
JobHero

Freelance Staff Writer – includes benefits
Digital Press, Inc.

Freelance Golf Sports Writer
blind ad

Freelance SEO Content Writer – Pays $12-$15/hour
24 DATA, Inc.

Freelance Skin Care Chemistry Researcher/Writer
Community Cosmetics

Freelance Content Writer
Time Doctor

Freelance Filmmaking/Screenwriting Craft Writer
Film Daily

Freelance VR Editor
OneVoiceData

Freelance Science Curriculum Content Writer
Shmoop

Freelance Computer Science Teacher Writer
Shmoop

Freelance Computer Science Curriculum Editor
Shmoop

Freelance Gaming Content Writer – Pays up to $1K/article
Blasting News Inc.

Freelance TV Series Content Writer – Pays up to $1K/article
Blasting News Inc.

Freelance Sports Writer – Pays up to $1K/article
Blasting News Inc.

Freelance Writers for Biotech, Fintech, Electrical Manufacturing – Pays $250-$400/blog post
nDash.co

Freelance Outreach Expert/Content Writer
Writers Per Hour

Freelance Professional Resume Writer
Talent Inc.

Freelance Computer Science Principles Content Writer
Popfizz

Freelance Editor – Pays $15-$25/hour
Information Equity Holdings

Freelance Mommy Content Writer
Expert Mommy

Freelance Editor
ICF

Freelance Editor/Demand Content
Healthline Media

Freelance Staff Writer
Gizmodo Media Group

Freelance Video Script Writer
Levitate

Freelance Writer – Pays $80/article
First Quarter Finance

Freelance Interior Design Keyword Copywriter – Pays $15/article
CLB Network, LLC

Freelance Meal Plan Editor
Prep Dish

Freelance Transcriptionist
Professional Dictation Associates

