Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 04/19/18

Freelance Financial Writer
Napkin Finance
Freelance Finance Writer – Pays $45K-$60K/year plus benefits
Fit Small Business
Freelance Points and Miles Writer – includes benefits
NerdWallet
Freelance Technology Writer – Pays $45K-$60K/year plus benefits
Fit Small Business
Freelance Architecture and Design-Savvy Copywriter
Metropolis Magazine
Freelance Content Editor
iPhone Photography School
Freelance Research Analyst/Writer – Pays $15-$25/hour
Wonder
Freelance Marketing Copywriter
The Shift Network
Freelance Developmental Editors
FA Davis
Freelance Editor
QMEDET Solutions
Freelance Contract Writer
Nectafy, LLC.
Freelance Contract Technical Writer – Pays $50/hour plus benefits
blind ad
Freelance Senior Marketing Writer/Teacher
Videofruit/Growth Tools
Freelance Content Writer
EnterpriseAlumni
Freelance Writer for Public Health Topics – Pays $20-$25/500 words
blind ad
Freelance Resume Writer
ContentWriters
Freelance Finance Content Writer
Shmoop
Freelance Substance Abuse/Addiction Writer
ContentWriters
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $20/hour
Reas Marketing, LLC.
Freelance Math Content Editor
IXL Learning
Freelance Copywriter/Jr. Editor – Pays $30K/year for part time work
ZP Challenge
Freelance Copy Editor
Jianlai Global
Freelance Technical Writer
Velentium
Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $30/hour
blind ad
Freelance Writers
Time Served
Freelance Journalist
Blitzen Media Group
Freelance Writer
blind ad
Freelance Writers – Pays $25-$35/article
Doityourself.com
Freelance Product Research and Descriptions Writer – Pays $15-$17/hour
blind ad
Freelance Medical Transcriptionist
Acusis
