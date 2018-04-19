Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 04/19/18

TODAY, Saturday, April 21st, 2018, is the WritersWeekly.com Spring 2018 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

Freelance Financial Writer
Napkin Finance

Freelance Finance Writer – Pays $45K-$60K/year plus benefits
Fit Small Business

Freelance Points and Miles Writer – includes benefits
NerdWallet

Freelance Technology Writer – Pays $45K-$60K/year plus benefits
Fit Small Business

Freelance Architecture and Design-Savvy Copywriter
Metropolis Magazine

Freelance Content Editor
iPhone Photography School

Freelance Research Analyst/Writer – Pays $15-$25/hour
Wonder

Freelance Marketing Copywriter
The Shift Network

Freelance Developmental Editors
FA Davis

Freelance Editor
QMEDET Solutions

Freelance Contract Writer
Nectafy, LLC.

Freelance Contract Technical Writer – Pays $50/hour plus benefits
blind ad

Freelance Senior Marketing Writer/Teacher
Videofruit/Growth Tools

Freelance Content Writer
EnterpriseAlumni

Freelance Writer for Public Health Topics – Pays $20-$25/500 words
blind ad

Freelance Resume Writer
ContentWriters

Freelance Finance Content Writer
Shmoop

Freelance Substance Abuse/Addiction Writer
ContentWriters

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $20/hour
Reas Marketing, LLC.

Freelance Math Content Editor
IXL Learning

Freelance Copywriter/Jr. Editor – Pays $30K/year for part time work
ZP Challenge

Freelance Copy Editor
Jianlai Global

Freelance Technical Writer
Velentium

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $30/hour
blind ad

Freelance Writers
Time Served

Freelance Journalist
Blitzen Media Group

Freelance Writer
blind ad

Freelance Writers – Pays $25-$35/article
Doityourself.com

Freelance Product Research and Descriptions Writer – Pays $15-$17/hour
blind ad

Freelance Medical Transcriptionist
Acusis

