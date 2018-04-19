Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 04/19/18

Question for 04/19/2018:

In last week’s WritersWeekly, one of our contributors offered great advice concerning whom to contact and pitch to when trying to get a writing gig. Whose contact information should you try to uncover when querying for a writing job? ?

Send your answer through the contact form here.

You must be a WritersWeekly.com subscriber to participate in the weekly contests. Subscribe today. It’s free!

NOTE: ONLY ONE WINNER PER HOUSEHOLD PER CALENDAR QUARTER, PLEASE.

THIS WEEK’S PRIZE:

A free print or ebook of your choice from Booklocker.com!