Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 04/12/18

April 12, 2018 No Comments

Freelance Money Reporter
South Florida Business Journal

Freelance Financial Markets News Journalist – Pays $45K/year
Investing.com

Freelance Senior Editor – Pays $60K/year plus 5% equity
The Left

Freelance Senior Reporter/Content Writer – includes benefits
PYMNTS.com

Freelance Writer – Pays $10-$15/hour
blind ad

Freelance Copy Editor/Desktop Publisher
Training Consultants

Freelance Research Writer
blind ad

Freelance Copywriters – Pays $40/hour
Creative Circle

Freelance Editors
eBooks2go

Freelance Writer
LitCharts

Freelance Content Writer
Yeembe

Freelance Content Writers
Content Remarketing

Freelance Blog Writer
Study.com

Freelance Content Writer
L2TMedia

Freelance Editor/Writer
Insight Systems Corporation

Freelance Writers & Editors
Copypress

Freelance Entertainment Writers
Bustle

Freelance Writer
SVG.com

Freelance Content Writer
Shmoop

Freelance Writer for Automotive Topics – Pays $80/day
First Quarter Finance

Freelance English Language Editor
UNOPS

Freelance Writer
Vivial Media LLC.

Freelance Fashion and Beauty Writers
Bustle

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays$30/hour
Moten Tate Inc.

Freelance Editors
blind ad

Freelance Copywriter – Health Publications
Writing Assistance, Inc.

Freelance Quality Assurance (QA) Editor
GP Strategies Corporation

Freelance Assistant Editor
Your City’s Secrets Unlocked™

Freelance Child Bio-Writer
One Child Matters

Freelance Research Writer – Pays $30/hour
Artisan Crew

Freelance Transcriptionist
Allegis Transcription

 

