Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 04/12/18

Freelance Money Reporter
South Florida Business Journal
Freelance Financial Markets News Journalist – Pays $45K/year
Investing.com
Freelance Senior Editor – Pays $60K/year plus 5% equity
The Left
Freelance Senior Reporter/Content Writer – includes benefits
PYMNTS.com
Freelance Writer – Pays $10-$15/hour
blind ad
Freelance Copy Editor/Desktop Publisher
Training Consultants
Freelance Research Writer
blind ad
Freelance Copywriters – Pays $40/hour
Creative Circle
Freelance Editors
eBooks2go
Freelance Writer
LitCharts
Freelance Content Writer
Yeembe
Freelance Content Writers
Content Remarketing
Freelance Blog Writer
Study.com
Freelance Content Writer
L2TMedia
Freelance Editor/Writer
Insight Systems Corporation
Freelance Writers & Editors
Copypress
Freelance Entertainment Writers
Bustle
Freelance Writer
SVG.com
Freelance Content Writer
Shmoop
Freelance Writer for Automotive Topics – Pays $80/day
First Quarter Finance
Freelance English Language Editor
UNOPS
Freelance Writer
Vivial Media LLC.
Freelance Fashion and Beauty Writers
Bustle
Freelance Technical Writer – Pays$30/hour
Moten Tate Inc.
Freelance Editors
blind ad
Freelance Copywriter – Health Publications
Writing Assistance, Inc.
Freelance Quality Assurance (QA) Editor
GP Strategies Corporation
Freelance Assistant Editor
Your City’s Secrets Unlocked™
Freelance Child Bio-Writer
One Child Matters
Freelance Research Writer – Pays $30/hour
Artisan Crew
Freelance Transcriptionist
Allegis Transcription
