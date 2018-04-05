Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 04/05/18

April 5, 2018 No Comments

Freelance Holistic Health Writer
Ask the Dentist

Freelance Editor – Pays $500/month, part-time
WhoWhatWhy

Freelance Gaming Writers
The Gamer

Freelance Creative Writers – Pays $13-$15/hour
Virtual Dating Assistants

Freelance Business/Corporate Legal Services Landing Page Writer – Pays $20/hour
blind ad

Freelance Music Bloggers/Reviewers – Pays $10-$60/blog post
blind ad

Freelance Writers and Researchers – Pays $250-$400/script
Wisecrack

Freelance Science Writer
KiwiCo

Freelance Storybook Writer
KiwiCo

Freelance Writer
Bridgehead Media

Freelance Technical Writer
PlaytestCloud

Freelance Online Content Editors – Pays $17/hour
First Quarter Finance

Freelance Content Writer/Coordinator/Copywriter/Technical & Creative Writer – Pays $24K-$36K/year, plus benefits
SecureData, Inc.

Freelance Astronomy Content Author
Macmillan Learning

Freelance Web Content Writer – Pays $18/hour
First Quarter Finance

Freelance Financial Copywriter
Trading Tips

Freelance Content Writer
Berke

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $32.50/hour
Creative Circle

Freelance Developmental Editor
Advantage Media Group

Freelance Copywriter
Spotzer Media Group

Freelance Web Content Editor & Writer – Pays $1,000.00-$1,200.00 /month, must live near Greensboro, NC
Xcellent Digital LLC.

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $35-$50/hour
Ascendo Resources

Freelance Copy/Marketing Digital Writer
blind ad

Freelance Writers – Pays $60-$80/article; covering cryptocurrencies, gold, cannabis stocks
blind ad

Freelance Legal Case Law Writer – Pays $30/hour
blind ad

Freelance Writing Assistant
Crisis Text Line

Freelance Writer
DTFI

Freelance Writers
ZynnMedia.com

Freelance Transcriptionist
CPR Technologies Inc.

 

