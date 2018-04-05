Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 04/05/18

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Holistic Health Writer
Ask the Dentist
Freelance Editor – Pays $500/month, part-time
WhoWhatWhy
Freelance Gaming Writers
The Gamer
Freelance Creative Writers – Pays $13-$15/hour
Virtual Dating Assistants
Freelance Business/Corporate Legal Services Landing Page Writer – Pays $20/hour
blind ad
Freelance Music Bloggers/Reviewers – Pays $10-$60/blog post
blind ad
Freelance Writers and Researchers – Pays $250-$400/script
Wisecrack
Freelance Science Writer
KiwiCo
Freelance Storybook Writer
KiwiCo
Freelance Writer
Bridgehead Media
Freelance Technical Writer
PlaytestCloud
Freelance Online Content Editors – Pays $17/hour
First Quarter Finance
Freelance Content Writer/Coordinator/Copywriter/Technical & Creative Writer – Pays $24K-$36K/year, plus benefits
SecureData, Inc.
Freelance Astronomy Content Author
Macmillan Learning
Freelance Web Content Writer – Pays $18/hour
First Quarter Finance
Freelance Financial Copywriter
Trading Tips
Freelance Content Writer
Berke
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $32.50/hour
Creative Circle
Freelance Developmental Editor
Advantage Media Group
Freelance Copywriter
Spotzer Media Group
Freelance Web Content Editor & Writer – Pays $1,000.00-$1,200.00 /month, must live near Greensboro, NC
Xcellent Digital LLC.
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $35-$50/hour
Ascendo Resources
Freelance Copy/Marketing Digital Writer
blind ad
Freelance Writers – Pays $60-$80/article; covering cryptocurrencies, gold, cannabis stocks
blind ad
Freelance Legal Case Law Writer – Pays $30/hour
blind ad
Freelance Writing Assistant
Crisis Text Line
Freelance Writer
DTFI
Freelance Writers
ZynnMedia.com
Freelance Transcriptionist
CPR Technologies Inc.
