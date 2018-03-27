Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 03/27/18

March 27, 2018 No Comments

Print Friendly

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Outdoor Writer
The Dallas Morning News

Freelance Writer
A.E. Engine / Friday Night Football Magazine

Freelance Florida High School Football Writers
Friday Night Football Florida Magazine / A.E. Engine

Freelance Sales Writer
Fit Small Business

Freelance Editor – 25 hours/week. Pays $17.50/hour.
HubPages

Freelance German Caption QA Editors
JBI Studios

Freelance Business Law or Corporate Marketing Landing Page Writers – Pays $20/hour.
blind ad

Freelance Writers – for Literature Study Guides
SuperSummary

Freelance Grant Writer – Pays $50/hour
Stand.earth

Freelance Textbook Copyeditor
blind ad

Freelance Content Writer – Blog and Web Sites
Rieback & David Integrated Marketing and Advertising

Freelance Writer
VentureFizz

Freelance Content Writer/Strategist
Brainjolt

Freelance Writer
Colts.com / Indianapolis Colts

Freelance Content Writer
DARTdrones (As Seen on ABC’s Shark Tank)

Freelance Writer
Doist

Freelance Food Writer
“major food website”

Freelance Digital Writers – Pays “up to $500”
Digital Video Syndicate

Freelance Blog/Content Writer
Technology Marketing Concepts

Freelance Newsletter Writer and Editor
The Survivor Mitzvah Project

Freelance Writer and Editor
Adlanta Magazine

Freelance Curriculum Writer
Rising Academy Network

 

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

 



Copies of real query letters that resulted in writing assignments worth $2K and much more!





 

 



HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY


Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!


Remember Your Past
Write It
and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!





Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

  • Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
  • Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
  • Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
  • Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html



Leave a Reply