Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 03/22/18

Freelance Election Integrity News Editor
WhoWhatWhy
Freelance Staff Writer
Marc Waring Ventures LLC.
Freelance Editor – includes beneifits
Newser
Freelance Research Analyst/Writer – Pays $15-$25/hour
Wonder
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $20-$30/hour
LMI360
Freelance Cryptocurrency/Blockchain Writer – Pays $25K-$30K/year, plus benefits
Crypto Briefing
Freelance Writer
24/7 Wall St.
Freelance Reporters
C-Change Media
Freelance VR Editor
Alpha Transcription
Freelance Sports Writer
Blasting News Inc.
Freelance TV Series Content Writer
Blasting News Inc.
Freelance Gaming Content Writer
Blasting News Inc.
Freelance Content Writer
Blasting News Inc.
Freelance Marketing & SaaS Writers
Codeless
Freelance Deputy Editor
QuickBooks
Freelance SEO/PR/Content Writer
Reputation X
Freelance Copywriter
Appear Here
Freelance ELA Content Writer
Amplify Education, Inc.
Freelance Congressional Writer
Macallan Communications
Freelance Editor
Vanlife Magazine
Freelance MCAT Question Writer
Kaplan
Freelance Writer
Doist
Freelance Creative Content Writer
LF
Freelance Product Review and How To Article Writers – Pays around $25-$45/hour, based on word count
Bestazy.com
Freelance Spotfire IronPython Documentation Writer
Wise Rock, LLC.
Freelance Scientific Regulatory Writer
Criterion Edge Inc.
Freelance Clinical Marketing Medical Writer
Criterion Edge Inc.
Freelance TV Writer
Heavy Inc.
Freelance Law Enforcement Transcriber
Net Transcripts
Freelance Transcriptionist
NetScript Inc.
