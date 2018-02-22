Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 02/22/18

February 22, 2018 No Comments

Print Friendly

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

 

Freelance Writers – Pays $25-$100/article
BestReviews

Freelance Product Reviews Editor – Pays $24/hour
BestReviews

Freelance Contributing Writer
WorkersCompensation.com

Freelance Writer/Editor – Pays $500 for trial assignment, must live in South Carolina
South Carolina Living

Freelance Senior Editor
Boundless

Freelance Small-Business Blogger – Pays $150/post
blind ad

Freelance Writers
blind ad

Freelance Writer/Journalist – Pays $75/article
The Bay City Beacon

Freelance Writer
IKOP Automation, Inc.

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.12/word
Pagely

Freelance Editor – includes benefits
Command Health

Freelance Newsletter Writer – Pays $25/hour
IR.Plus

Freelance Nonfiction Book Editor – Pays $15-$25/hour
The Child’s World

Freelance Legal Marketing Copywriter – Pays $30-$40/page
Martindale-Hubbell

Freelance Advertising Copywriter – Pays $23.75-$27.50/hour
blind ad

Freelance Math Content Writer
Matific

Freelance Client Marketing Content Writer – Pays $20-$25/hour
Intellibright

Freelance Resume Writer
Shadow Management Consulting, Inc.

Freelance Local Guides Writer
Arrivedo

Freelance Writer
KidSimplified

Freelance Content Writers
iBus Media

Freelance Cryptocurrency Staff Writer – Pays $30K-$50K/year
SludgeFeed

Freelance Technical Writer
Auth0

Freelance Contributing Writer
Auster

Freelance Evening Entertainment Writer
Bustle

Freelance Celebrity/Entertainment Writer
NickiSwift.com

Freelance ACT Science Content Writer
iTutor.com

Freelance Social Media/Content Writer – Pays $750-$1500/month
Roomdock

Freelance Film Writer
Bustle

Freelance Contract Writer
ESTARZ

Freelance Transcriptionist
Turnaround Time Transcription

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

 



Copies of real query letters that resulted in writing assignments worth $2K and much more!





 

 



HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY


Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!


Remember Your Past
Write It
and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!





Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

  • Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
  • Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
  • Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
  • Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html



Leave a Reply