Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 02/22/18

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Writers – Pays $25-$100/article
BestReviews
Freelance Product Reviews Editor – Pays $24/hour
BestReviews
Freelance Contributing Writer
WorkersCompensation.com
Freelance Writer/Editor – Pays $500 for trial assignment, must live in South Carolina
South Carolina Living
Freelance Senior Editor
Boundless
Freelance Small-Business Blogger – Pays $150/post
blind ad
Freelance Writers
blind ad
Freelance Writer/Journalist – Pays $75/article
The Bay City Beacon
Freelance Writer
IKOP Automation, Inc.
Freelance Writer – Pays $0.12/word
Pagely
Freelance Editor – includes benefits
Command Health
Freelance Newsletter Writer – Pays $25/hour
IR.Plus
Freelance Nonfiction Book Editor – Pays $15-$25/hour
The Child’s World
Freelance Legal Marketing Copywriter – Pays $30-$40/page
Martindale-Hubbell
Freelance Advertising Copywriter – Pays $23.75-$27.50/hour
blind ad
Freelance Math Content Writer
Matific
Freelance Client Marketing Content Writer – Pays $20-$25/hour
Intellibright
Freelance Resume Writer
Shadow Management Consulting, Inc.
Freelance Local Guides Writer
Arrivedo
Freelance Writer
KidSimplified
Freelance Content Writers
iBus Media
Freelance Cryptocurrency Staff Writer – Pays $30K-$50K/year
SludgeFeed
Freelance Technical Writer
Auth0
Freelance Contributing Writer
Auster
Freelance Evening Entertainment Writer
Bustle
Freelance Celebrity/Entertainment Writer
NickiSwift.com
Freelance ACT Science Content Writer
iTutor.com
Freelance Social Media/Content Writer – Pays $750-$1500/month
Roomdock
Freelance Film Writer
Bustle
Freelance Contract Writer
ESTARZ
Freelance Transcriptionist
Turnaround Time Transcription
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Copies of real query letters that resulted in writing assignments worth $2K and much more!
HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY
Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!
Remember Your Past
Write It
and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!
Angela Hoy's book will get you started!
- Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
- Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
- Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
- Also works for biographies and memoirs!
Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html