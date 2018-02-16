Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 02/16/18

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Writer – Pays $19-$22/hour

Epic Presence

Freelance Clean Energy Newsletter Reporter/Writer

InsideClimate News

Freelance Research Analyst/Writer – Pays $15-$25/hour

Wonder

Freelance Book Author For Kids’ Coding Guides

Hollan Publishing, Inc.

Freelance Sleep Health/Wellness and Product Contributor

Tuck.com

Freelance Sleep Guidance and Product/Device Analyst

SleepHelp.org

Freelance Web Content Writer

BestMattressReviews.com

Freelance Cryptocurrency Journalists & Blockchain Writers – Pays $25K-$35K/year

Crypto Briefing

Freelance Copywriter

Meelano Furniture

Freelance Researcher and Caption Writer – Pays $20-$22/hour

blind ad

Freelance NYC Events Editor

Mommy Poppins

Freelance Professional Resume Writer

The Expert Resume

Freelance Click Bait/Instagram Content Creator for Indie Music Blog/Label – Pays $20-$75/post

We Are: The Guard

Freelance Copy Editor

The Center for Social Innovation

Freelance Marketing Content Writer

Codeless Interactive, LLC.

Freelance Staff Writer – includes benefits

Apartment Therapy, LLC.

Freelance VR Editor

MedScribe Information Systems

Freelance Journalist/Content Creator/Writer

Gaming Rocks LTD

Freelance Writer

Diply

Freelance Writer

Good Samaritan Industries, LLC.

Freelance Writers

Capital & Main

Freelance Digital Copywriter – Pays $15/social media advertisement, $35/page on the firm’s website

WTC Chartered Professional Accountant

Freelance VR Editor

Integrity HD

Freelance Technical Writer

Raison

Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $25/hour

The Community Company

Freelance Commerce Editor

Bauer Xcel Media

Freelance Content Writer – Pays up to $1K/article

Blasting News Inc.

Freelance Gaming Content Writer – Pays up to 1K/article

Blasting News Inc.

Freelance TV Series Content Writer – Pays up to 1K/article

Blasting News Inc.

Freelance Sports Writer – Pays up to 1K/article

Blasting News Inc.

Freelance Writers

WordAgents.com

Freelance Writers

J&S Digital

Freelance Reviewers

Cloudwards

Freelance B2B Marketing Writer for SaaS Blog

SalesCamp

Freelance Client Marketing Content Writer – Pays $20-$25/hour

Intellibright

Freelance Transcriptionist – Pays $60/hour of recorded material transcribed

PAUL M. GARTON, INC.

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It

and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!



Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html