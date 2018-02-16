Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 02/16/18

February 16, 2018 No Comments

Freelance Writer – Pays $19-$22/hour
Epic Presence

Freelance Clean Energy Newsletter Reporter/Writer
InsideClimate News

Freelance Research Analyst/Writer – Pays $15-$25/hour
Wonder

Freelance Book Author For Kids’ Coding Guides
Hollan Publishing, Inc.

Freelance Sleep Health/Wellness and Product Contributor
Tuck.com

Freelance Sleep Guidance and Product/Device Analyst
SleepHelp.org

Freelance Web Content Writer
BestMattressReviews.com

Freelance Cryptocurrency Journalists & Blockchain Writers – Pays $25K-$35K/year
Crypto Briefing

Freelance Copywriter
Meelano Furniture

Freelance Researcher and Caption Writer – Pays $20-$22/hour
blind ad

Freelance NYC Events Editor
Mommy Poppins

Freelance Professional Resume Writer
The Expert Resume

Freelance Click Bait/Instagram Content Creator for Indie Music Blog/Label – Pays $20-$75/post
We Are: The Guard

Freelance Copy Editor
The Center for Social Innovation

Freelance Marketing Content Writer
Codeless Interactive, LLC.

Freelance Staff Writer – includes benefits
Apartment Therapy, LLC.

Freelance VR Editor
MedScribe Information Systems

Freelance Journalist/Content Creator/Writer
Gaming Rocks LTD

Freelance Writer
Diply

Freelance Writer
Good Samaritan Industries, LLC.

Freelance Writers
Capital & Main

Freelance Digital Copywriter – Pays $15/social media advertisement, $35/page on the firm’s website
WTC Chartered Professional Accountant

Freelance VR Editor
Integrity HD

Freelance Technical Writer
Raison

Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $25/hour
The Community Company

Freelance Commerce Editor
Bauer Xcel Media

Freelance Content Writer – Pays up to $1K/article
Blasting News Inc.

Freelance Gaming Content Writer – Pays up to 1K/article
Blasting News Inc.

Freelance TV Series Content Writer – Pays up to 1K/article
Blasting News Inc.

Freelance Sports Writer – Pays up to 1K/article
Blasting News Inc.

Freelance Writers
WordAgents.com

Freelance Writers
J&S Digital

Freelance Reviewers
Cloudwards

Freelance B2B Marketing Writer for SaaS Blog
SalesCamp

Freelance Client Marketing Content Writer – Pays $20-$25/hour
Intellibright

Freelance Transcriptionist – Pays $60/hour of recorded material transcribed
PAUL M. GARTON, INC.

