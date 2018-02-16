Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 02/16/18

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Writer – Pays $19-$22/hour
Epic Presence
Freelance Clean Energy Newsletter Reporter/Writer
InsideClimate News
Freelance Research Analyst/Writer – Pays $15-$25/hour
Wonder
Freelance Book Author For Kids’ Coding Guides
Hollan Publishing, Inc.
Freelance Sleep Health/Wellness and Product Contributor
Tuck.com
Freelance Sleep Guidance and Product/Device Analyst
SleepHelp.org
Freelance Web Content Writer
BestMattressReviews.com
Freelance Cryptocurrency Journalists & Blockchain Writers – Pays $25K-$35K/year
Crypto Briefing
Freelance Copywriter
Meelano Furniture
Freelance Researcher and Caption Writer – Pays $20-$22/hour
blind ad
Freelance NYC Events Editor
Mommy Poppins
Freelance Professional Resume Writer
The Expert Resume
Freelance Click Bait/Instagram Content Creator for Indie Music Blog/Label – Pays $20-$75/post
We Are: The Guard
Freelance Copy Editor
The Center for Social Innovation
Freelance Marketing Content Writer
Codeless Interactive, LLC.
Freelance Staff Writer – includes benefits
Apartment Therapy, LLC.
Freelance VR Editor
MedScribe Information Systems
Freelance Journalist/Content Creator/Writer
Gaming Rocks LTD
Freelance Writer
Diply
Freelance Writer
Good Samaritan Industries, LLC.
Freelance Writers
Capital & Main
Freelance Digital Copywriter – Pays $15/social media advertisement, $35/page on the firm’s website
WTC Chartered Professional Accountant
Freelance VR Editor
Integrity HD
Freelance Technical Writer
Raison
Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $25/hour
The Community Company
Freelance Commerce Editor
Bauer Xcel Media
Freelance Content Writer – Pays up to $1K/article
Blasting News Inc.
Freelance Gaming Content Writer – Pays up to 1K/article
Blasting News Inc.
Freelance TV Series Content Writer – Pays up to 1K/article
Blasting News Inc.
Freelance Sports Writer – Pays up to 1K/article
Blasting News Inc.
Freelance Writers
WordAgents.com
Freelance Writers
J&S Digital
Freelance Reviewers
Cloudwards
Freelance B2B Marketing Writer for SaaS Blog
SalesCamp
Freelance Client Marketing Content Writer – Pays $20-$25/hour
Intellibright
Freelance Transcriptionist – Pays $60/hour of recorded material transcribed
PAUL M. GARTON, INC.
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Copies of real query letters that resulted in writing assignments worth $2K and much more!
HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY
Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!
Remember Your Past
Write It
and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!
Angela Hoy's book will get you started!
- Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
- Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
- Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
- Also works for biographies and memoirs!
Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html