Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 01/16/18

January 16, 2018 No Comments

Print Friendly

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Writer/Reporter
Message Lab

Freelance Senior Editor
Mama Natural

Freelance Book Publicist
Smith Publicity

Freelance Writer
Insurify

Freelance Script Writer
Filmless

Freelance Versatile Writers and Editors
Listiller

Freelance Copy Editor
PatientPop

Freelance Writer
Elite Rehab Placement

Freelance Writers – social media
Vivial Media LLC

Freelance Writer
Vaudeville Ventures

Freelance Creative Writer/ Copywriter /Public Relations Specialist
theNTWK.com

Freelance Product Reviews
Giggle Reviews

Freelance Writer
Ajilon

Freelance Writer
Assist On The Run

Freelance Writer
Bits of Knowledge-elearningflashcards.com

Freelance Writer
Marble.com

Freelance Writers – Pays $350/week
HouseTipster.com

Freelance Writer – to write “YouTube/Social Media ‘How to’ Advice Blogs Based off My YouTube Videos”
blind ad

Freelance Writers to write local guides for hotels
Arrivedo

Freelance Writers
JobHero

Freelance Editors
PaperCheck

Freelance Associate Editor
Propecta

Freelance Proofreader – Pays $25/hour
artist agency and law firm

Freelance Sleep/Health/Wellness Writer
Tuck.com

Freelance Writers – trucking
Class A Drivers

Freelance Vietnamese Language Specialist – for language research project
Penn’s Linguistic Data Consortium (LDC)

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

 



Copies of real query letters that resulted in writing assignments worth $2K and much more!





 

 



HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY


Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!


Remember Your Past
Write It
and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!





Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

  • Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
  • Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
  • Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
  • Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html



Leave a Reply