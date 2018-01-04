Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 01/04/18

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance News Writer – Pays up to $15k salary
Stacker
Freelance Healthcare Reporter – includes benefits
Industry Dive
Freelance Social Media Editor – includes benefits
Student Loan Hero
Freelance Cryptocurrency Writer
TheBigCoin.io
Freelance Mystery, YA and Commercial Women’s Fiction Ghostwriters
blind ad
Freelance Writing Lab Coordinator – Pays $17/hour
Brainfuse
Freelance Astrology Writer
Elite Daily
Freelance Content Writer
Konsus, Inc.
Freelance Illustrator – expert in chart re-drawing
Konsus, Inc.
Freelance Content Writer
OnTheGoSystems Limited
Freelance Writer
Higher Education
Freelance Medical Scientific Writers – medical device industry
Regulatory and Quality Solutions LLC (R&Q)
Freelance Item Writers
CenterPoint Education Solutions
Freelance Electrical Engineering Writer – Pays $60k-$75k/year
First Page Sage
Freelance Staff Writer
I Will Teach You To Be Rich
Freelance Technical Writer/Editor
QuantumBio Inc.
Freelance Writer
Blue Label Labs
Freelance Managing Editor, Pinstripe Alley (New York Yankees)
Vox Media, Inc.
Freelance Managing Editor, Red Reporter (Cincinnati Reds)
Vox Media, Inc.
Freelance Writer
Slashdigit.com
Freelance VR Editor
OneVoiceData
Freelance NBA Social Media Contributor – Houston Rockets
Vox Media, Inc.
Freelance Copywriters/Ghostwriters
EAK Digital Ltd
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $10-$12/hour
Swanky Party Box
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $15-$50/hour, some on-site work required
Plus972 Group
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $50k-$60k/year
Kore1.com
Freelance Entertainment Writer
POPSUGAR
Freelance Beauty Writer
POPSUGAR
Freelance Moms Writer
POPSUGAR
Freelance Fitness Writer
POPSUGAR
Freelance Writer
UrbanBound
Freelance Proofreader
Cognella, Inc.
