Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 01/04/18

January 4, 2018 No Comments

Print Friendly

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance News Writer – Pays up to $15k salary
Stacker

Freelance Healthcare Reporter – includes benefits
Industry Dive

Freelance Social Media Editor – includes benefits
Student Loan Hero

Freelance Cryptocurrency Writer
TheBigCoin.io

Freelance Mystery, YA and Commercial Women’s Fiction Ghostwriters
blind ad

Freelance Writing Lab Coordinator – Pays $17/hour
Brainfuse

Freelance Astrology Writer
Elite Daily

Freelance Content Writer
Konsus, Inc.

Freelance Illustrator – expert in chart re-drawing
Konsus, Inc.

Freelance Content Writer
OnTheGoSystems Limited

Freelance Writer
Higher Education

Freelance Medical Scientific Writers – medical device industry
Regulatory and Quality Solutions LLC (R&Q)

Freelance Item Writers
CenterPoint Education Solutions

Freelance Electrical Engineering Writer – Pays $60k-$75k/year
First Page Sage

Freelance Staff Writer
I Will Teach You To Be Rich

Freelance Technical Writer/Editor
QuantumBio Inc.

Freelance Writer
Blue Label Labs

Freelance Managing Editor, Pinstripe Alley (New York Yankees)
Vox Media, Inc.

Freelance Managing Editor, Red Reporter (Cincinnati Reds)
Vox Media, Inc.

Freelance Writer
Slashdigit.com

Freelance VR Editor
OneVoiceData

Freelance NBA Social Media Contributor – Houston Rockets
Vox Media, Inc.

Freelance Copywriters/Ghostwriters
EAK Digital Ltd

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $10-$12/hour
Swanky Party Box

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $15-$50/hour, some on-site work required
Plus972 Group

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $50k-$60k/year
Kore1.com

Freelance Entertainment Writer
POPSUGAR

Freelance Beauty Writer
POPSUGAR

Freelance Moms Writer
POPSUGAR

Freelance Fitness Writer
POPSUGAR

Freelance Writer
UrbanBound

Freelance Proofreader
Cognella, Inc.

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

 



Copies of real query letters that resulted in writing assignments worth $2K and much more!





 

 



HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY


Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!


Remember Your Past
Write It
and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!





Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

  • Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
  • Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
  • Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
  • Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html



Leave a Reply