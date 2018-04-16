Contests!

WritersWeekly’s Find the Typo Contest for 04/15/2018

April 15, 2018 7 Comments

CONGRATULATIONS TO “Peaceable Kingdom Living” FOR WINNING THIS WEEK’S FIND THE TYPO CONTEST! (Peaceable Kingdon Living, we have emailed you to ask for your address and book choice.)

She/he won a free book of her/his choice from BookLocker.com! We’ll be hosting this contest frequently so check back regularly. Our contests are listed here: http://writersweekly.com/category/contests

Be the first one to describe a typo in the screenshot below, and win a free print or ebook book of your choice from BookLocker.com! If you are the winner, we will contact you for your address.

TYPE YOUR ANSWER IN THE COMMENTS BOX BELOW. 

You must be a WritersWeekly.com subscriber to participate in this contest. Subscribe today (It’s free!)

NOTE: ONLY ONE WINNER PER HOUSEHOLD PER CALENDAR QUARTER, PLEASE.

CURRENT PRIZE:
A free print or ebook of your choice from Booklocker.com!

7 Responses to "WritersWeekly’s Find the Typo Contest for 04/15/2018"

  1. bloggerlite  April 16, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    Well, I’m not the first but yea, it’s “chose NOT to publish…” This is fun! Thanks.

  2. scotsman77  April 16, 2018 at 8:19 am

    chose not TO publish

  3. Terry Freedman  April 16, 2018 at 6:35 am

    should be chose not to publish

  4. writerleenda  April 15, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    should say not TO publish.

  5. Ken Collins  April 15, 2018 at 10:59 pm

    “Less-experienced” doesn’t need to be hyphenated.

  6. Margaret Keating  April 15, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    … the Times chose not publish (it should sat not TO publish]

  7. Peaceable Kingdom Living  April 15, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    …chose not TO publish…

