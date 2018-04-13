Contests!

WritersWeekly’s Find the Typo Contest for 04/13/2018

April 13, 2018 4 Comments

WritersWeekly’s Find the Typo Contest for 04/13/2018
Print Friendly

Be the first one to describe a typo in the screenshot above, and win a free print or ebook book of your choice from BookLocker.com! If you are the winner, we will contact you for your address.

TYPE YOUR ANSWER IN THE COMMENTS BOX BELOW. 

You must be a WritersWeekly.com subscriber to participate in this contest. Subscribe today (It’s free!)

NOTE: ONLY ONE WINNER PER HOUSEHOLD PER CALENDAR QUARTER, PLEASE.

CURRENT PRIZE:
A free print or ebook of your choice from Booklocker.com!

4 Responses to "WritersWeekly’s Find the Typo Contest for 04/13/2018"

  1. By Angela Hoy - Publisher of WritersWeekly.com  April 13, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    FROM WRITERSWEEKLY.COM – Danielle was the first one to answer correctly at 12:13 p.m. She won a free book of her choice from BookLocker.com! We’ll be hosting this contest frequently so check back regularly. Our contests are listed here: http://writersweekly.com/category/contests

    Reply
  2. Shannon Lowe  April 13, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    Get rid of the quotation marks.

    Reply
  3. Shannon Lowe  April 13, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    The title of the book should be italicized.

    Reply
  4. Danielle  April 13, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    The third sentence of the second paragraph, reportedly is an adverb with no verb to modify.

    Reply

Leave a Reply