WritersWeekly’s Find the Typo Contest for 04/23/2018

April 23, 2018 7 Comments

CONGRATULATIONS TO Margaret Keating FOR WINNING THIS WEEK’S FIND THE TYPO CONTEST! (Margaret, we have emailed you to ask for your address and book choice.)

She won a free book of her choice from BookLocker.com! We’ll be hosting this contest frequently so check back regularly. Our contests are listed here: http://writersweekly.com/category/contests

This week’s blooper has a double-typo! Can you find the duplicate errors?

Be the first one to describe the two identical typos in the screenshot below, and win a free print or ebook book of your choice from BookLocker.com! If you are the winner, we will contact you for your address.

TYPE YOUR ANSWER IN THE COMMENTS BOX BELOW. 

You must be a WritersWeekly.com subscriber to participate in this contest. Subscribe today (It’s free!)

NOTE: ONLY ONE WINNER PER HOUSEHOLD PER CALENDAR QUARTER, PLEASE.

Void where prohibited.

CURRENT PRIZE:
A free print or ebook of your choice from Booklocker.com!

7 Responses to "WritersWeekly’s Find the Typo Contest for 04/23/2018"

  1. James C. MacIntosh  April 24, 2018 at 7:57 am

    Reportedly is spelled in two instances without the second ‘r’.

  2. Lisa Pampuch  April 23, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    “reportedly” is misspelled twice as “repotedly.”

  3. writerleenda  April 23, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    repotedly should be reportedly. Occurs two times.

  4. Michelle  April 23, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    Repotedly should be reportedly.

  5. Doreen Martel (@doreenmartel)  April 23, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    Reportedly is missing the r in both instances

  6. Karen DeVries  April 23, 2018 at 8:02 pm

    “Repotedly” should be “reportedly”—twice.

  7. Margaret Keating  April 23, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    Reportedly is misspelled

