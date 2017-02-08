We don’t use foreign call centers…so now we’re racists?

Q-
Your stand on outsourcing to third world countries is admission of your being racist. Would you mind explaining why you detest dealing with such a huge chunk of humanity?
– B.
~~~~
A –
Many of our competitors (publishers) exploit cheap foreign labor. We don’t. We have a very small staff and we do have two non-U.S. folks working for us, directly under my supervision. But, we pay them the same wage as we pay our American employees and contractors.
At BookLocker.com and WritersWeekly.com, we don’t outsource to foreign call centers that pay their workers pennies on the dollar. We don’t have any call centers at all. We don’t have an “author marketing department” overseas that employs telemarketers to up-sell our authors on worthless products and services. We don’t have an “author marketing department” at all.
We don’t up-sell our authors in that manner because we know most of those products and services cost far more than any resulting book sales they might bring in. Let’s face it. If those products and services really sold books, wouldn’t those publishers be offering them for free?
At BookLocker and WritersWeekly, we have a personal relationship with every one of our employees and contractors and we pay them all directly, at a fair U.S. wage. I don’t think that makes us racists. If you prefer to work with a publisher who utilizes foreign labor, and whose foreign workers will be happy to upsell you to the tune of thousands in marketing products and services, look at THIS LIST . Some of the firms listed there do business that way. BookLocker and WritersWeekly do NOT.
RELATED:
Print on Demand Price Comparison
The Romantic History of WritersWeekly and BookLocker
Q & A – “I’m looking for a publisher. How do I know I can trust you?”
DON’T BECOME ANOTHER VICTIM! When Amateur, Start-up POD Publishers Take Your Money…and Go Out of Business
HELP! MY PUBLISHER IS GOING OUT OF BUSINESS!! How Can I SAVE MY BOOK Without Going Broke?!
How to Test Your POD Publisher’s Sales Reports
The Do-It-Yourselfer's Guide to Self-Syndication
Practical resource outlining the self-syndication process, step-by-step. Packed with detailed information and useful tips for writers looking to gain readership, name recognition, publication and self-syndication for their column or articles.http://writersweekly.com/books/4693.html
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90…and beyond!
I have had very bad experience with foreign call centers. And I am black! Does that make me racist too? What a rediculous criticism. And besides, I would rather support my fellow Americans. Strange concept, I know, but I am proud to support fellow Americans and will continue to do so. Carry on Angela!!!!
The practice of offshore outsourcing is a ‘double-edged sword’.
On one hand, you have a phenomenal opportunity to include a wide range of excellent talent that can, undeniably, make an important impact on any project.
On the other hand — many times, when a company outsources a service, they do it in all the wrong ways and take advantage of these people by placing them in positions they can not hope to serve at the level expected by the end user (not to mention being paid pennies for their time). Angela has called attention, in this response, to the very obvious reason why an outsourced service can be a very bad experience for everyone in the end.
I personally have had several negative experiences with companies who had outsourced their helpdesk to an offshore site. I have since made it a point to not to work with said companies because of the poor service I often received.
The most recent, and ridiculous example of offshore incompetency occurred with a cell phone company’s help-desk (located in India).
“Why am I unable to get (the X service) in Montana?” I asked.
A very polite gentleman responded, “Because we only provide this (X service) in the USA”.
So when did Montana succeed from the union?
Oh, for Pete’s sake.
From the biggest liberal on the planet to whomever sent this note, STOP.
You are making us look bad.
You don’t need to be offended by everything… But ESPECIALLY not by things that are completely made-up in your own head.
Quit crying about made-up stuff and worry about real issues.
Angela, your stand on not exploiting human beings of any color, nationality, or creed is commendable.