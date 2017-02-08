We don’t use foreign call centers…so now we’re racists?

Q-

Your stand on outsourcing to third world countries is admission of your being racist. Would you mind explaining why you detest dealing with such a huge chunk of humanity?

– B.

~~~~

A –

Many of our competitors (publishers) exploit cheap foreign labor. We don’t. We have a very small staff and we do have two non-U.S. folks working for us, directly under my supervision. But, we pay them the same wage as we pay our American employees and contractors.

At BookLocker.com and WritersWeekly.com, we don’t outsource to foreign call centers that pay their workers pennies on the dollar. We don’t have any call centers at all. We don’t have an “author marketing department” overseas that employs telemarketers to up-sell our authors on worthless products and services. We don’t have an “author marketing department” at all.

We don’t up-sell our authors in that manner because we know most of those products and services cost far more than any resulting book sales they might bring in. Let’s face it. If those products and services really sold books, wouldn’t those publishers be offering them for free?

At BookLocker and WritersWeekly, we have a personal relationship with every one of our employees and contractors and we pay them all directly, at a fair U.S. wage. I don’t think that makes us racists. If you prefer to work with a publisher who utilizes foreign labor, and whose foreign workers will be happy to upsell you to the tune of thousands in marketing products and services, look at THIS LIST . Some of the firms listed there do business that way. BookLocker and WritersWeekly do NOT.

