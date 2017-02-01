“Can I publish pictures of people’s (private parts) that they’ve texted to me?”

This is, BY FAR, one of the most interesting questions we’ve ever received at WritersWeekly! 😉

Q –

My friend and I have been collecting (bleep!) pics that men have been sending to us by text. We want to make a coffee table book out of them. How would we go about doing this? Thank you for your response in advance!

A –

I’m not an attorney so this isn’t legal advice. Please consult with an attorney concerning your specific copyright questions. That said…

The person who took each photo is, legally, the copyright owner of that photo. Unless you obtain a written, legal release from each copyright owner to use their photo in your book, you can’t use the pictures.

RELATED:

Want to Get Sued by a Model? Put His/Her Stock Photo on the Cover of Your Controversial Book!

Can You Publish Other People’s Emails and Letters? by Harvey Randall, Esq.

What Might Get You Sued? Using Real People On The Cover Of Your Book, Regardless Of The Source

Have I Committed Copyright Infringement? Yes, You HAVE!

Help! I Can’t Find The Copyright Owner Of This Piece But I Need To Use It!

Somebody Stole My Photos…And They Ended Up In A Book!

Read More Ask The Expert