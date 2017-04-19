A Painfully Obvious Example of How NOT to Promote a Book!

Q. –

“My three books (it’s a series) are on Amazon and other bookstore websites. I set up a small website. I have been mentioning my book to family and friends once a week on Facebook. So, why aren’t my books selling?”

A .-

I sent these follow-up questions to the author:

Are you collecting email addresses (opt-in only!) of people who are interested in your book’s topic?

Are you creating a weekly newsletter and are you sending that to your subscribers?

If you don’t have a newsletter, are you blogging at least once a week, and notifying your email list whenever you post a new entry?

Are you on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Tumblr, Pinterest, or any other social media sites?

Have you set up a Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and other social media accounts that are dedicated solely to promoting your book?

Are you practicing “comment marketing” to promote your books?

Are you doing anything else at all to promote your book?

The author responded:

That all seems like a lot of work. I am currently working on book #4 of the series.

I responded:

It’s never a good idea to keep writing more and more books for a series that isn’t selling. You should take several months off from writing to promote the books you already have on the market.

My answer to your original question is simple. Your books aren’t selling because you are not promoting them. Putting a book on Amazon isn’t going to automatically result in book sales. Posting a weekly reminder to family and friends isn’t going to sell books. While this may be difficult to hear, they’re probably tired of hearing about your books by now. If they haven’t bought one yet, they’re not going to.

If you have a one-page website that doesn’t have a free excerpt, and other website sections designed to actively excite and engage your potential readers, nobody is going to come back to your website.

Find numerous creative and fun ways to excite and engage potential readers while promoting your books in 90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book’s Daily Marketing Plan.

