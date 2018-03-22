“What contract should I use when hiring an illustrator?”

Q –

Hi Angela,

Sorry to see that your sailing adventure had to become a camping adventure, but it sounds like you created a good substitute vacation experience.

The recent article on copyright in WritersWeekly was timely for my situation. Do you know of a standard form I could use to address the problem of hiring a contractor to create content (diagrams) that I plan to use in my book? I suspect this must be a common situation and I’d like to avoid having to “re-invent the wheel,” if possible.

Thanks for any help or guidance you can provide.

Best,

David

A –

Definitely get a work-for-hire agreement so you will own all rights to the content from now on. You won’t want to have a time-limit on how long you can use the items, nor do you want to have to pay someone else a percentage of all your book sales.

A sample work-for-hire contract is here:

http://www.copylaw.com/forms/Workhire.html

Angela

