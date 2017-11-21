Complaints about FastPencil!

Q –
Hi Angela,
Just wondering what you know about FastPencil? Infinity just aligned with it and I can’t determine if it is a good thing.
Thanks,
-B.
A –
I researched FastPencil.
TheIndependentPublishingMagazine.com gives them only 6.7 out of 10.
An author on there was complaining that shipping 1 book (paperback) cost her $14 in shipping costs alone. You can read more complaints about them in the comments under that article.
I also found this on RipOffReport:
FastPencil Inc. Fastpencil preys off of budding writers, steals royalties, refuses refunds
FastPencil has a C- rating at the Better Business Bureau.
There are 3 reviews of FastPencil on Amazon and all of them give the firm only 1 star.
And, you might want to avoid Infinity Publishing, too. They have an F rating at the Better Business Bureau. Read more complaints about Infinity Publishing HERE .
