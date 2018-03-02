“Angela, Can You Recommend An Affordable Laptop And Software For Writers?”

Q –

Hi Angela,

A friend of mine wrote a book via typing. It’s 196 pages. He would like me to type it onto a computer, and get it published. I am researching buying a new laptop or desktop to help him. I was wondering if you could help me narrow down a computer choice, or at least let me know what type of software to use.

Thank you,

SK

A –

We all use ASUS laptops here. And, we’re very happy with them. Not only is the price really good, but you can still order them online with Windows 8. Windows 10 had tons of glitches. When my system forced me (tricked me?) into downloading it one day, most of my software programs then didn’t work. We had to jump through hoops to uninstall Windows 10 because I wasn’t keen on spending thousands on new software. Also, I would have missed several days of work because Windows 10 made my work impossible to do.

For writing, I recommend MSWord. However, don’t sign up for their online service because, rather than paying once for the software, they’ll charge your credit card $9.99 per month, which is ludicrous!!

You can buy older versions of MSWord, which work just fine, on ebay.com. And, you’ll receive the CD in the mail so you can reinstall it in the future if you ever have computer problems. We order other software this way as well since so many software companies are switching to the “pay-us-by-the-month” (subscription) method.

Since we embarked on our minimalist lifestyle over a year and a half ago, I’m all about saving money, and not getting stuck with yet another ongoing monthly financial obligation.

So, readers, feel free to ask me any questions you might have about money-saving ideas for writers. 🙂

Angela

RELATED:

Can One Software Program Make ‘Device Agnostic’ Ebooks?

Laptop Meltdown Leads to Day of Crafting!

Rocking-Chair and Laptop Can Be Compatible

Cartoon Curse Word Characters: When Your Computer Ruins Your Online Marketing Activities

Dad Gummed Computers!

Read More Ask The Expert

HowMaster: The Writer's Guide to Beautiful Word Crafting

HowMaster is a wise choice for the writer who wants to weave words around the reader’s heart.

Author Linda M. Gigliotti

shows how effective

writing happens.



Author Linda M. Gigliotti draws from years of practice as a private

writing tutor in the guidebook that teaches writers how to format visceral

writing that pulls readers into their book. She explains with instruction

and samples of published works how to craft writing that come to life in the reader's mind.

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/2304.html

Writing FAST: How to Write Anything with Lightning Speed

A systematic approach to writing that generates better quality quickly!

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/3695.html