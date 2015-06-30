“I’m looking for a publisher. How do I know I can trust you?”

I receive this question all the time from authors who are considering publishing their book with BookLocker.com . Unfortunately, they are probably asking the same question of each publisher they approach. The funny thing is…do they really think any publisher is going to say no? Asking this question is akin to asking for a hard sell.

Here are the facts:

1. Almost all firms will say, “Of course!” Why would they state otherwise?

2. A crook will have ready-made answers that lead the author down a rabbit hole on their website. The author will be immersed in marketing messages and, of course, will emerge believing that particular publisher is the best thing since sliced bread.

3. A crook may also ignore the question, sending a canned marketing message in response.

4. What a crook will NOT do is tell you to do your own independent research online.

5. A crook may have a list of false references from previous “customers,” usually with no last names, fake names, or no names at all.

Here’s how I responded to the author who asked the question above:

There are numerous publishers to choose from. I encourage you to independently research any firm with which you consider doing business – publishing or otherwise. If you’re also a freelance writer, even publications you plan to write for should be researched. There are lots of scams targeting writers and authors online. Read warnings signs for those HERE.

At BookLocker, we never solicit testimonials from our authors. But, many send them in after their book is published. You can see numerous unsolicited testimonials sent in by our authors HERE. Each one has the author’s name, book title, and book page link. You can Google any of them to find their personal homepage and/or email address if you want to ask them personally about their experience at BookLocker.

HERE ARE TWO UNSOLICITED THIRD-PARTY REVIEWS ABOUT BOOKLOCKER:

According to The Independent Publishing Magazine, “Overall, BookLocker offers a very particular kind of POD publishing service, honest, upfront, a quality product, but no unnecessary frills. This model may not suit all authors, but their personalized approach and focus on book sales is worth all the value alone.”

“As close to perfection as you’re going to find in the world of ebook and POD publishing. The ebook royalties are the highest I’ve ever seen, and the print royalties are better than average. BookLocker understands what new authors experience, and has put together a package that is the best in the business. You can’t go wrong here. Plus, they’re selective and won’t publish any manuscript just because it’s accompanied by a check. Also, the web site is well trafficked. If you can find a POD or epublisher with as much integrity and dedication to selling authors’ books, but with lower POD publishing fees, please let me know.”

– Attorney Mark Levine, author of The Fine Print of Self-Publishing

Also, please see the POD Price Comparison HERE.

And, see: SELF-PUBLISHING? – How Many Book Sales Needed to Recoup Your Investment?

RELATED:

POD SECRETS REVEALED Series

MORE CREATESPACE COMPLAINTS (Part IV)

Lots of Imprints and Lots of Complaints! Could You Unwittingly Crawl into Bed with Author Solutions?

More Lulu Complaints – Thinking Of Using Lulu To Publish Your Book? You Might Want To Read These Authors’ Complaints First!

Complaints about AuthorHouse, Complaints about Xlibris, Complaints about iUniverse, Complaints about Trafford, etc., etc.

POD SECRETS REVEALED: You Pay…But THEY Own the Rights?!

Read More Ask The Expert

The Do-It-Yourselfer's Guide to Self-Syndication

Practical resource outlining the self-syndication process, step-by-step. Packed with detailed information and useful tips for writers looking to gain readership, name recognition, publication and self-syndication for their column or articles.