“I’m looking for a publisher. How do I know I can trust you?”
I receive this question all the time from authors who are considering publishing their book with BookLocker.com . Unfortunately, they are probably asking the same question of each publisher they approach. The funny thing is…do they really think any publisher is going to say no? Asking this question is akin to asking for a hard sell.
Here are the facts:
1. Almost all firms will say, “Of course!” Why would they state otherwise?
2. A crook will have ready-made answers that lead the author down a rabbit hole on their website. The author will be immersed in marketing messages and, of course, will emerge believing that particular publisher is the best thing since sliced bread.
3. A crook may also ignore the question, sending a canned marketing message in response.
4. What a crook will NOT do is tell you to do your own independent research online.
5. A crook may have a list of false references from previous “customers,” usually with no last names, fake names, or no names at all.
Here’s how I responded to the author who asked the question above:
There are numerous publishers to choose from. I encourage you to independently research any firm with which you consider doing business – publishing or otherwise. If you’re also a freelance writer, even publications you plan to write for should be researched. There are lots of scams targeting writers and authors online. Read warnings signs for those HERE.
At BookLocker, we never solicit testimonials from our authors. But, many send them in after their book is published. You can see numerous unsolicited testimonials sent in by our authors HERE. Each one has the author’s name, book title, and book page link. You can Google any of them to find their personal homepage and/or email address if you want to ask them personally about their experience at BookLocker.
HERE ARE TWO UNSOLICITED THIRD-PARTY REVIEWS ABOUT BOOKLOCKER:
According to The Independent Publishing Magazine, “Overall, BookLocker offers a very particular kind of POD publishing service, honest, upfront, a quality product, but no unnecessary frills. This model may not suit all authors, but their personalized approach and focus on book sales is worth all the value alone.”
“As close to perfection as you’re going to find in the world of ebook and POD publishing. The ebook royalties are the highest I’ve ever seen, and the print royalties are better than average. BookLocker understands what new authors experience, and has put together a package that is the best in the business. You can’t go wrong here. Plus, they’re selective and won’t publish any manuscript just because it’s accompanied by a check. Also, the web site is well trafficked. If you can find a POD or epublisher with as much integrity and dedication to selling authors’ books, but with lower POD publishing fees, please let me know.”
– Attorney Mark Levine, author of The Fine Print of Self-Publishing
Also, please see the POD Price Comparison HERE.
And, see: SELF-PUBLISHING? – How Many Book Sales Needed to Recoup Your Investment?
I am just starting out and my book is generating some local interest. A bookstore wants to give me a purchase order, and pay me next month. I have to purchase my books up front from my publisher and I really don’t want to wait to get reimbursed. But, I also don’t want to lose the sale. And, what about libraries? Should I accept purchase orders from them, too? Do you have any advice?
At BookLocker.com, we do NOT offer credit to any firm wanting to purchase books from us directly. Here’s why.
When we first started selling print books back in 1999, we offered credit to everyone. We accepted purchase orders from bookstores across the country, libraries, and even schools. That turned out to be a very bad idea.
Bookstores – While we didn’t accept returns, one large bookstore chain (Borders) would return unsold books to us anyway, and they would deduct the amounts for those books from our future payments. They did this despite the fact that our order form, which required a signature, specified that they would not return books. Other large and small bookstores paid very late and some never paid at all.
Libraries – Libraries turned out to be worse at paying their bills than bookstores. Some paid, and did so on time, but most paid slowly. Some never bothered to pay at all.
Schools – These were, by far, the worst offenders. We would receive purchase orders from school districts, and even from individual teachers. Some districts avoided paying their bills by claiming that the person who sent us the purchase order wasn’t authorized to do so. Others simply didn’t pay at all, and ignored all our collection efforts. Threatening to scar the credit rating of a school just doesn’t hold any weight. Of course, small claims court would have been a complete waste of time and money on small orders like that. I figured the schools knew all of this and that’s why so many of them never paid their bills.
After a year of wasting WAY too much time on collections (and countless hours of frustration and anger because we knew these outfits were purposefully stealing from us), we said enough is enough. We started requiring all retailers, libraries and schools to pay up front for all purchases. We set up a wholesale order form on our website that they were all required to complete before we would process their order, which specified our “no returns” policy.
And, guess what? When we did that, sales did NOT drop! Best of all, once we initiated that requirement, we were never again out any money on any order. And, we no longer had to pay an employee for several hours of collections work each month.
We still get purchase orders sent to us via mail, fax, and email. When we do, we quickly send them a link to our online order form https://secure.booklocker.com/booklocker/wholesale/order.php with this statement: “We require pre-payment on all orders.”
Hi Angela,
After MONTHS of twice weekly (file) rejections from CreateSpace for the most piddling reasons, I have had it and found your site through Google.
I have been a small press for 38 years and this is the first time I decided to try Amazon (which owns CreateSpace). Their publishing arm is a nightmare.
CreateSpace has put us in a very bad light with our customers now. This book was a Kickstarter campaign and we are now six months late. The complaints are coming daily.
We have only a few things left to format (caused by CreateSpace tearing apart the files).
I need immediate help to finish this project off and get copies in the hands of the backers.
Please let me know what you folks can do. I am at wit’s end right now.
I can Dropbox over the complete book (in the new uncorrected version) so that you can see the project. To fulfill all the backers and contributors I need 100 copies ASAP. I have used virtually every POD and regular printer in my 38 years but this time I need to get quick assistance to complete what CreateSpace had us destroy.
Yes, numerous complaints have been posted about CreateSpace over the years. Their submission process can be daunting (they can simply reject files, over and over again) and some authors get so frustrated that they end up paying CreateSpace’s ridiculously high setup fees to help them finish the job.
For authors who have designed their own interior and cover files, BookLocker offers a DIY publishing program for only $76. That includes an ISBN, barcode, and the print proof (the first printed, bound copy of your book, which our printer sends out via UPS Next Day Air). The author can use their own ISBN if they want. Of course, we review the author’s files, and send them a detailed list if there are any problems. At BookLocker, authors don’t receive automated rejections from an annoying database. We work one-on-one with our authors. And, we don’t have call centers in other countries like some of the “other guys” do. In fact, we don’t have call centers at all! We detest telemarketers and spammers!
BookLocker also offers a two-week Expedited Publishing Program and, of course, our most popular “At Your Service” Program, which gets a book to market within a month, affordably, and with a friendly, professional (and real!) human being working with you during the entire process.
There’s a pre-holiday sale running this week for the latter two programs. You can get $150 off using this discount code:
WELOVESANTA
But you need to sign up by midnight on Friday.
Read more about it here:
http://newsletter.booklocker.com/get-150-off
To see which POD publishers charge the least expensive setup fees, study the POD Price Comparison HERE .
Hi Angela,
I’ve just landed my first copy editing job through your recommendation. I’m wondering whether you have any sample contracts that you use or recommend for freelancer copy editors.
Thank you.
JG
– CopyEditing.com has just what you need! Please see:
https://www.copyediting.com/freelance-sample-contract/
And, congrats on the new gig!
🙂
***There are millions of people with fascinating stories to tell. Unfortunately, many of these survival stories deal with abuse. I receive numerous emails like this one each year. The email below has been anonymized by me. The actual facts revealed in the email were horrific.
~~~
Hi Angela,
I would love to be able to share my life story. I have been told for years to write a book. Thing is, I have no idea on where to begin.
I am the single mother of four children. I got pregnant the first time when I was 16. My mom died in car accident when I was pregnant so I ended up raising my three siblings. My dad was driving that night and, after years of abusing my mom and us, we suspected he wrecked the car that way on purpose. The pole he hit was on her side of the car. He had minor injuries. The day after the funeral, he moved in with his mistress and we hardly saw him after that. He got all the life insurance money and gave nothing to me and my siblings. He spent it all before the courts could intervene.
The abuse didn’t stop there. Even after I became an adult, and moved out on my own, he would come to my house and beat me up. Once, he did it in front of my children. I didn’t turn him in all those years because he was the only parent I had left. After he abused me in front of my children, I finally got smart, and got up the nerve to get an order of protection against him.
My dad and his wife are still alive. Recently, they stole an inheritance from another relative.
There is so much more to tell. I want to write a book, partly to tell my story and also so I can make some money from it since I’m a single mom.
Where should I start?
I am not an attorney and this is not legal advice. The information below is my opinion only. Please consult your attorney for questions about the legalities of writing and publishing non-fiction, especially where abuse is concerned.
Your story does indeed sound very interesting and I’m sure it would be of interest to many readers. However, there is a pretty significant legal liability associated with publishing such a story. I am sure that your father and/or stepmother would like nothing more than to file a lawsuit against you if you publish such a story. Many mean people (and their lawyers) assume that all authors and their publishers are wealthy. Of course, nothing could be further from the truth. But, even if you’re broke, that won’t stop a slimy lawyer from filing a lawsuit against you.
If I were you, I would publish it as fiction based on actual events, and anonymize EVERYTHING in the story. The book could still tell the story, and provide lessons for people who read it, while not identifying or revealing you or your family members’ identities. Unfortunately you would need to keep the fact that you are the author a secret from everyone. If even one person reads the book, and can identify your father or stepmother or anyone else who was criticized in the book, they could sue you, even if you don’t name them. Please read the following articles for more advice but, again, you need to discuss this with an attorney.
12 Ways to Avoid Getting Sued When Writing Your Memoirs
Don’t Invite a Lawsuit with Your Memoir
Don’t Invite Lawsuits by Real People Featured in Your Book! (Hint: You Can Still Be Sued Even If You Don’t Name Them!)
Boldly Assuming You “Can’t Be Sued” Will Likely Lead to a Lawsuit
Publishing Other People’s Non-fiction Stories Can Get You Sued
Want to Get Sued? Write About Your Ex
Did Your Lawyer Say, “You Can’t Be Sued?” BEWARE
When Relatives Say, “Don’t Write About Me!”
How to Novelize Your Life Story or Family History
Angela,
A few years ago, you published an article on how to make extra holiday money through writing. Can you post that again, or give a link?
Thanks.
I have several holiday-related goodies to share! Here ya go:
Make Money Writing Santa Letters
The Holidays = Article Ideas in Abundance!
Your Creativity As a Loving, Inexpensive (and Funny!) Holiday Gift!
H-O-L-I-D-A-Y-S can spell W-O-R-K for freelancers
Beat the New Year’s Cash Crunch – Rev Up Marketing Now for Ongoing Pay!
Five Ways to Boost your Holiday Income
The P.O.D. of Christmas Past: Self-Publishing in 1843
In next week’s Publisher’s Desk column, we’ll be featuring Paying Holiday Markets for Writers, so stay tuned!
Angela,
I am not sure how this happened, but ever since my new book hit the market, a different publisher has been calling my office, and sending emails.
Their sales representative was very much ‘to the point’ about what they wanted from me (my next book) and how much they wanted to produce it at reduced rates. Those “reduced rates” range from $2,000 to $6500!
I had a good laugh with the first sales rep — I talked her ear off about the (non-existent) “upcoming musical and movie.” They kept contacting me and, after that, I simply said ‘no’ to others that called, and hung up. I do not have the time for their crap. Why would any author want to pay $2,000 to $6,500 to a firm that bombards them with telemarketing calls and spam?
This is on-going. Have any of your other authors experienced this – the moment their book hits the market, another publisher descends upon them?
Yes, this is, unfortunately, not a new phenomenon. We call these so-called publishers “bottom feeders.”
Please see:
POD POACHERS! When Bottom Feeders Lure Authors Away from Their Existing Contracts, and Charge Thousands More!
Unfortunately, these bottom feeders can find newly released books on Amazon, and spend just a minute or two of research to find the author’s website, email address, and even their phone number. Then, the spamming and phone calls begin.
I agree with you. I never do business with any firm that uses spam or telemarketing as a sales tactic.
Angela,
Are print book sales making a comeback? I saw someone mention that online. What are your thoughts? Have you noticed a shift?
According to various reports, yes, print books are making a comeback. Being a traditional book loving, book sniffing, book feeling, reading addict, I’d always hoped and prayed that ebooks were just a fad. And, while they’re probably be around forever, it looks like print books are indeed making a comeback. A recent article sent to me by a reader is: Physical Book Sales Rocket As Digital Dips .
It states: “Physical book sales have rocketed by four million this year, fighting back against the digital revolution. Predictions, a few years ago, that the printed book would die appear to have been greatly exaggerated.”
Interestingly enough, our two youngest children, ages 10 and 15, who love their computers, also far prefer print books for their studies and leisure reading.
Just a year ago, the New York Times also confirmed, “Ebook Sales Slip, and Print is Far From Dead .”
In June, Publisher’s Weekly shared, in “As E-book Sales Decline, Digital Fatigue Grows , “Limitations of e-reading devices and ‘digital fatigue’ are cited as causes of decline in sales of the format.”
And, last year , NPR reported, “It’s safe to say that e-books disrupted the publishing industry. But sales have leveled off and not entirely for the reasons some have reported.” (http://www.npr.org/2015/10/19/450030372/why-the-battle-between-e-books-and-print-may-be-over)
So, rest assured, my fellow printed tome lovers, our favorite books will continue to make our fingers tingle, continue to take our olfactory senses back to our favorite library or bookstore, and will continue to…NOT NEED BATTERIES! 😉
Angela,
I see your claim that it is less expensive to publish with BookLocker than with CreateSpace and I don’t understand why you think so. All over the Internet, information about CreateSpace makes authors think their services are free. Their homepage even says “free.” What gives?
-R.
For like publishing services, CreateSpace charges $1,288 while BookLocker only charges $875.
BookLocker has a DIY program (like CreateSpace) that only costs $78. That $78 fee includes a real human being at BookLocker personally reviewing the author’s interior file for errors (CreateSpace charges extra for that) and a real human being at BookLocker personally reviewing the cover for errors (CreateSpace charges extra for that). At BookLocker, you are working directly real people (all authors have direct access to me, the owner). You are not uploading a file to an impersonal computer system that spits out automated messages that may or may not help you fix your file. At BookLocker, you will get real, personal, detailed feedback and that $78 also includes an ISBN and barcode, which would cost $125 if purchased separately from R.R. Bowker.
In addition, BookLocker’s $78 fee http://publishing.booklocker.com/packages.php includes the cost of the print proof (CreateSpace charges extra for that, too), full distribution, order fulfillment, and more. It’s not unusual for a company to use the word “free” to lure in potential customers. But, those customers may soon learn that things are usually not “free” in this world. There’s often a catch, like providing technical specs that may be very challenging for folks with little or no book design experience, and then upselling authors on expensive services along the way. We call this the old bait and switch. BookLocker doesn’t do business that way.
Some authors upload multiple files to CreateSpace in an attempt to get it right, and some even order multiple print proofs along the way in an attempt to get their book formatted/designed correctly. When all else fails, they can pay CreateSpace’s $1,288 expensive fees to do the formatting/design work for them. Ouch.
You can see numerous complaints about CreateSpace HERE. That page also includes links to even more complaints.
