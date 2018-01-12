How can I find out if I’m already on the list for your 24-Hour Short Story Contest?

Q –

I have signed up for all of your recent quarterly short story contests but I can’t remember if I signed up for the next one. Can you check?

– Larry

A –

Since there are three months between each contest, I get this question a lot. If you can’t remember if you signed up, feel free to FIRE A MESSAGE my way and I’ll check for you. 🙂

Please note: You must be entered in the contest before the topic is posted at start-time in order to submit your story. You cannot write your story first, and then enter the contest. If the contest fills up (only 500 are permitted to participate each time) before start-time, we’ll have to cut off new registrations until the next contest.

The next 24-Hour Short Story Contest (Winter, 2018) is only 8 days away! Start-time is at 12:00 p.m. (noon) central time on Saturday, January 20, 2018. You can read how it works RIGHT HERE.

