World’s Worst Query Letters and Book Proposals For April, 2017!

Oh, yes! We know you’re excited!! Today, we’re going to share another installment of our popular column, World’s Worst Book Proposals and Query Letters.

Featured below are real quotes from query letters and book proposals submitted to us over the past few weeks.

Yes, we can learn from others’ mistakes!

In case you’re a new reader, please know that we are a publication about writing and publishing FOR WRITERS. When someone contacts us using our online contact form, directly above that form is a link to our writer’s guidelines. See if you recognize the themes below.

THE ONE-SENTENCE QUERY LETTER

I can I get paid for writing.

UM, WHAT???

You see an ad. The same ad with you text may see many.

IF YOU WANT TO BE A WRITER, STUDY QUERY LETTERS BEFORE CONTACTING EDITORS

I want to do work from home. Please tell me that how am i join this.

WHY WOULD A WRITING PUBLICATION OFFER EROTICA TO ITS READERS?

iam interested about an erotic story , what is the procedure ?

HE USED ONE WORD IN THE EMAIL SUBJECT LINE…AND SPELLED IT WRONG.

querry

THE FIVE-WORD QUERY LETTER (WITH NO PUNCTUATION).

I want write for you

IF YOU CAN’T SPELL WRITER CORRECTLY, YOU SHOULD REALLY CONSIDER ANOTHER LINE OF WORK…

Hello.I will like to be a writter on your website.So What will do.

AND ANOTHER…

Do you have need for my asigment? I am writter that is very skilled in many areas

AND YET ANOTHER!

I would like to be a writter on writters weekly.com i have tried severally to apply but i dont seem to be getting through.

SPEECHLESS…

i want to make me a story ! i will give you only a few quiding about the topic !

is this possible ?

i have not a story in hadwritten that i want to print !

SPEECHLESS AGAIN…

Please make me confusionless I am truely desperate to make money and bright my name.

IF YOU DON’T SPEAK AND WRITE ENGLISH FLUENTLY, READ THIS BEFORE APPROACHING ENGLISH-LANGUAGE PUBLICATIONS.

I have only one question, is it mandatory to write in english? What is article is in another language?

FOREHEAD SLAP…

Written is a good as own. it’s like good habit or like a good profession as you think.in my mind it’s a emotional happyness.

SUBJECT LINE OF THIS WRITER’S EMAIL

Want Write article for sell

PLEASE DO NOT DRINK AND QUERY…

At wat matter I have to write?

Will you select it or I have to white. ..?

THIS WRITER OBVIOUSLY DID NOT STUDY HIS MARKET BEFORE QUERYING.

I want to publish my first article about one of the seven wonders of the world, Taj Mahal in your renowned website.

NOT USING SPELL-CHECK CAN DOOM YOUR CHANCES OF LANDING A FREELANCE JOB.

I want to work as freelncer

RESEARCH THE PUBLICATION FIRST SO YOU DON’T NEED TO ASK ABOUT PAYMENT UP FRONT. OUR GUIDELINES CLEARLY STATE OUR PAY RATES, AS WELL AS HOW TO SEND IN QUERIES.

do i send my article via e mail?how can i get my paymet in my account

FALSE FLATTERY IS INSULTING TO EDITORS. GET TO THE POINT. WHAT ARTICLE ARE YOU PROPOSING?

I have always had the penchant for writing and latelyI came across your site “writersweekly.com” and I was quite smitten by it.

WHAT SHOULD YOU DO? LEARN CORRECT PUNCTUATION AND SPELLING.

hi a want to right what should a do

REPEAT AFTER ME. DO NOT USE CELL PHONE ABBREVIATIONS WHEN QUERYING!

I have mailed u an article. If u find it is worthy I continue writing for u.

HEY, READ THE PUBLICATION’S GUIDELINES BEFORE INITIATING CONTACT!

hey I write articles, let me know if you are interested.

WE SAVED THE BEST FOR LAST. DOES ANYONE ELSE SEE THE HUMOROUS IRONY IN THIS BOOK PROPOSAL?

With all the blessings god can give!

I pray your prosperous and loving and kind. I think we can

Write some really exciting romance and erotic novels. Im blesses and highly favored. And my prayerfor you is to contact me with gods favor

