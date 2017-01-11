THIS SATURDAY – Why Freeze Outside When You Can Write by the Fireplace?! The Winter, 2017 24-Hour Short Story Contest IS THIS WEEKEND!!!

The Winter, 2017 Short Story Contest will start at 12:00 p.m. (noon) central time THIS SATURDAY, January 14, 2017.
Rather than freezing your buns off outdoors, spend the day by the fire (or near your heater vent, or cuddled up under a quilt) with your laptop nearby, and come play with us!
There is a limit of 500 participants. Most contests fill up so don’t delay if you want to play!
Sign up today RIGHT HERE: (http://www.http://24hourshortstorycontest.com).
1st Place: $300
2nd Place: $250
3rd Place: $200
+ 85 other prizes!
Get a leg up on the competition by reading:
The list of ALL PAST TOPICS and WINNERS of the WritersWeekly Quarterly 24-Hour Short Story Contest!
14 Tips To Give Yourself A Leg Up In Writing Contests!
Sign up today RIGHT HERE : (http://www.http://24hourshortstorycontest.com).
And, check this out!
From WritersWeekly Short Story Contest Winner to Simon and Schuster Contract!
We’re so excited because we love contest weekends! See ya Saturday!!
