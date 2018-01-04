Complaints about Bookmasters / Atlas Books

BookLocker.com, a firm that competes with Bookmasters / Atlas Books (and many others), is the parent company of this publication. Many authors who are unhappy with other publishers have submitted their manuscripts to BookLocker for consideration. However, BookLocker.com vets manuscripts for quality and salability, and rejects a large number of manuscripts each year. When we do, we refer those authors to different P.O.D. publishers. Unfortunately, we can NOT refer authors to Bookmasters / Atlas Books.

If you, too, have complaints about Bookmasters, please contact Linda Jones (Lindajones698@yahoo.com).

Also, you can file a complaint with the Ohio Attorney General’s office HERE (http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/Individuals-and-Families/Consumers/File-A-Complaint.aspx).

Thinking of using Bookmasters / Atlas Books to publish your next book? You might want to first read the complaints posted about them from their authors below.

While any firm with a large number of customers is bound to have a handful of complaints posted about them online, you should be wary about firms that have multiple complaints posted, especially ones that indicate specific, seemingly ongoing problems at a particular firm.

Just a few snippets from below:

* Please do not make the same mistake that I did!

* After a book goes into production, (the upload fee) becomes $19 PER PAGE.

* I am involved in a lawsuit against BookMasters – AtlasBooks.

* Be aware before you sign any agreement with this company!

* I was disgusted and chose to stop doing business with them.

* I will NEVER use them again.

* Bookmasters mailed almost 500 damaged books…refused to refund them!

* I have tried 3 times to cancel the contract and they continue to bill me monthly

* Yes, I signed the contract, and it was the worst thing I’ve ever done against myself, my wife, and my family.

=====

In April, 2016, Baker & Taylor (the second largest book distributor) announced an “international partnership” with Bookmasters.

In October, 2017, Baker & Taylor announced they were launching a “publisher services business” with the help of BookMasters.

What’s weird is that they’re both owned by Follett, which purchased Baker & Taylor in 2006 and Bookmasters in 2013. So, the announcements in 2016 and 2017 may have just been to generate some press.

Now, you’d think that Follett, being so large, would know better than to buy a company that had so many complaints posted about it online.

We were recently contacted by Linda Jones. She is asking people who are unhappy with Bookmasters / Atlas Books to contact her (Lindajones698@yahoo.com), as well as the Ohio State Attorney General’s office. She states they have received active complaints but that they’re seeking more before they move forward.

Here are unedited quotes from some of the complaints appearing about Bookmasters / Atlas Books online:

Please do not make the same mistake that I did!

and

A fee for UPLOADING! I have dealt with plently of other printers for various projects, but never before have I been told there is a charge to change an uploaded file. Upload of a new interior or cover file will range between $50-$75. After a book goes into production, it becomes $19 PER PAGE.

– B.

I’ve tried several times to cancel the contract but to no avail.

– Norton Bailey

A “payment fee” for receiving my payment? Really?!? Now I’m about to embark on my own 10-month “termination” with all the fees and bills they require…

– “Anonnymouse”

My unpleasant experience with Book Masters is that I have never received a dime for the $5400 in book sales, and then they have the nerve to try a bill me for books returned that I never received any payment from them in the first place.

– Paul Hutchins

…after a year with over 300 titles and nearly $20000.00 in sales they have demanded $15000 payment and have shut all books down from receiving sales even with 200 books pending sale. They tack on fees so much the debt just grows.

– Bill Vincent

They printed my front & back covers with only bond paper.

and

From my my settlement I didn’t get a single dime back; I had to pay them to get my books back and I had a lawyer.

– Aldora Larkins

Be aware before you sign any agreement wih this company!

– Stan Truskie

I made the mistake of using Bookmasters to distribute my book. I did not like the way they handled my Ebook after making multiple mistakes in the ebook version. I was disgusted and chose to stop doing business with them.

– Doc

Bookmasters mailed almost 500 damaged books…refused to refund them!

– “Author”

I have tried 3 times to cancel the contract and they continue to bill me monthly with no response to my attempts to cancel and threaten me with a collection agency if I don’t pay. It’s a nightmare that doesn’t go away.

– User677840

Stay away from them at all costs, they have 16 complaints from the local BBB in the last 3 years.

– Aaron

Yes, I signed the contract, and it was the worst thing I’ve ever done against myself, my wife, and my family. While are stuck in this terrible contract for several more months, the least I can do is inform others of the awful things that Atlas Books has done to us and hopefully help others avoid the same pain, suffering, and immense financial losses.

– Kevin King

If you’re drawn to “OVER Promise…UNDER Deliver” then this is absolutely who you should team up with.

– Sean Z.

You can read more comments from some VERY angry Bookmasters authors at the links below:

Ripoffreport.com

ComplaintsBoard.com

More from RipOffReport.com

And, even more from RipOffReport.com

Yelp.com

CountyHistorian.com

About The Author

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com (one of the original POD publishers that still gets books to market in less than a month), PubPreppers.com (print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish), and Abuzz Press (the publishing co-op that charges no setup fees).

WritersWeekly.com - the free marketing ezine for writers, which features new paying markets and freelance job listings every Wednesday.

BookLocker.com - According to attorney Mark Levine, author of The Fine Print, BookLocker is: "As close to perfection as you're going to find in the world of ebook and POD publishing. The ebook royalties are the highest I've ever seen, and the print royalties are better than average. BookLocker understands what new authors experience, and have put together a package that is the best in the business. You can't go wrong here. Plus, they're selective and won't publish any manuscript just because it's accompanied by a check. Also, the web site is well trafficked. If you can find a POD or epublisher with as much integrity and dedication to selling authors' books, but with lower POD publishing fees, please let me know."

Abuzz Press offers FAST and FREE book publication, but only accepts a small percentage of submissions, and only works with U.S. authors.

PubPreppers.com - "We Prep, You Publish!" Print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish. Offers formatting and design services only, and then provides simple instructions for authors on where to sign up to have the print and ebook editions printed/listed/sold. Cut out the middle man. Keep 100% of what bookstores pay for your book!

