Authors’ Complaints About BookBaby

One fun thing about running a company with so many high-priced competitors is that you receive, first-hand, personal emailed complaints from authors about other firms. Of course, this helps us run a better business because we definitely know what NOT to do! Over the next few weeks, I’m going to be running a series that provides direct quotes we’ve received via email from authors who have used other, over-priced publishing services.

Today, we’ll look at complaints about BookBaby from authors who have used them, or have considered them.

Here ya go:

“The POD business plan seems to being corrupted, and or committing suicide at present by greed. When Bookbaby wants $18 per book for an author’s copies, with at least a $25 retail price on a new companion volume to my book I did, in a soft cover book of 430 pages. This greed does not end well.”

– C.W.

“I am not satisfied with the communication or the list price.”

– J.B.

“HELP! I have begun with Bookbaby and it’s a nightmare.. Nothing has been done.. they keep pushing back my date…”

– A.D.

“Spent $2000 with bookbaby. 3 months of arguing with the design team…”

– K.B.

“I’m not a professional and do much of my own artwork. I’ve recently got harassed (sic) trying to get information on formatting templates from bookbaby. I have been fighting white nationalists, outlaw bikers, Latinos, Black, and Asian gangs since the age of three. I am writing about these experiences now and need a self-publisher free of prejudice.”

P.M.

“I have a quote from BookBaby for $1,223.”

T.M.

(Note: BookLocker’s fee is only $875 and we give WritersWeekly readers $100 off that! Use this discount code: WritersWeeklyReader)

“BookBaby has been fine to work with but there have been glitches in execution and it’s very tough to make any meaningful royalties, especially through Amazon.”

D.

“Very Slow Returns & sales reporting.”

B.P.

“Are you actually that much less expensive than BookBaby? And still provide quality?”

S.F.

(Yes, we are and, yes, we do! For like services, BookLocker charges $875 while BookBaby charges $1643! You can see a price comparison of the major POD publishers HERE.)

“I was just about to press the submit button on a POD order at Bookbaby and printed out their contract and

was immediately alarmed.”

M.C.

“Researching for a company that will return my file.”

P.S.

(All BookLocker authors own their production files!)

“I have been pitched repeatedly by other publishers, and distribution companies. One of these is named Book Baby. For my advisors, can you tell me / us the difference between BookLocker and Book Baby?”

C.K.

(Yes, for like services, BookLocker charge $875 while BookBaby charges $1643.) Also, to break even on fees, you only need to sell 156 copies through BookLocker but you must sell 515 copies through BookBaby!!)

“I am looking to do a hard cover with dust jacket and have the cover of the actual book be adhesive

wrapped. The only website that offers that is Bookbaby.com.”

A.G.

(BookLocker offers hardcover children’s books with either dust jackets or case-laminate binding! Of course, we also offer paperbacks.)

“Our contact communications with createspace and bookbaby have been horrible. They talk in circles, seemingly lie about things, then always have an upsell that’s required for our book to be completed. We’re so fed up with them. We do everything they tell us to, and then say it’s not right and it’s our fault – it’s maddening!”

M.K.

“I am working with BookBaby on a 370 page print book, 8 1/2 x 11, highly illustrated, casewrap. I performed all of the work. I submitted pdf files for the book and cover (with my bar code) and ordered a single copy for review (3 times). The 3rd review copy showed unacceptable quality issues, e.g., a small ink stain, a few letters incomplete. At this point, I don’t believe that I have any commitment to continue with BookBaby. At this point, what can I do with BookLocker?”

R.H.

(You qualify for our disgruntled author special, which gives a discount off our regular publishing prices for new authors!)

Read more complaints about BookBaby HERE .

RELATED

More BookBaby Complaints

Print on Demand (POD) Price Comparison

SELF-PUBLISHING? – How Many Book Sales Needed to Recoup Your Investment?

COMPLAINTS about numerous publishers

POD SECRETS REVEALED Series

Read more columns by Angela here:

Got questions about Print On Demand and Self-publishing? Ask Angela Hoy.

About The Author

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com (one of the original POD publishers that still gets books to market in less than a month), PubPreppers.com (print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish), and Abuzz Press (the publishing co-op that charges no setup fees).

WritersWeekly.com - the free marketing ezine for writers, which features new paying markets and freelance job listings every Wednesday.

BookLocker.com - According to attorney Mark Levine, author of The Fine Print, BookLocker is: "As close to perfection as you're going to find in the world of ebook and POD publishing. The ebook royalties are the highest I've ever seen, and the print royalties are better than average. BookLocker understands what new authors experience, and have put together a package that is the best in the business. You can't go wrong here. Plus, they're selective and won't publish any manuscript just because it's accompanied by a check. Also, the web site is well trafficked. If you can find a POD or epublisher with as much integrity and dedication to selling authors' books, but with lower POD publishing fees, please let me know."

Abuzz Press offers FAST and FREE book publication, but only accepts a small percentage of submissions, and only works with U.S. authors.

PubPreppers.com - "We Prep, You Publish!" Print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish. Offers formatting and design services only, and then provides simple instructions for authors on where to sign up to have the print and ebook editions printed/listed/sold. Cut out the middle man. Keep 100% of what bookstores pay for your book!

Angela's POD Secrets Revealed Series can be found HERE.

Have a POD Book with another publisher? See if BookLocker can give you a better deal. (BookLocker offers "disgruntled author discounts" to those who want to move from other POD services.)

See BookLocker's publishing packages HERE.

ANGELA ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

BOOKLOCKER ON FACEBOOK - Provides links to free excerpts!

http://www.facebook.com/booklockerbooks

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/pub/angela-hoy/78/719/390

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

http://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

Read More Of Angela's Articles HERE







90+ Days