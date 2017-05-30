AUTHOR ALERT! Which Publisher Gives the BEST DEAL to Authors of Two or More Titles?

You’re an author with two or more manuscripts ready to go (or books you want to re-publish). And, you have several more book ideas, or even additional books already in the works! After you go through a publisher’s process the first time, the second time is naturally easier, for both you and for the publisher. You know what to expect, and what they expect, and the publishing process goes much more smoothly the second time around, and the third, etc.

Hey! Shouldn’t you be rewarded for this by receiving a deep discount on setup fees for your second and subsequent books? Yes, you should!

Only one POD publisher listed below, BookLocker.com, offers a “Returning Author Discount.” Review the information appearing under the list to see what’s included in these prices.

Which P.O.D. publisher offers deep discounts to “returning authors?”

BOOKLOCKER.COM!

1st book: $875 (deduct $200 if submitting your own cover)

2nd book: $717 (deduct $200 if submitting your own cover)

TOTAL: $1592.00

A savings of $158.00! The discount is valid for the author’s subsequent books as well!

And, BookLocker’s fees for two books are lower than most of the single-book fees below!

Infinity Publishing

1st book: $1,097.00

2nd book: $1,097.00 (no discount)

TOTAL: $2,194.00

($602.00 more than BookLocker.)

CreateSpace

1st book: $1,288.00

2nd book: $1,288.00 (no discount)

TOTAL: $2,576.00

($984.00 more than BookLocker.)

Trafford

1st book: $1,474.00

2nd book: $1,474.00 (no discount)

TOTAL: $2,948.00

($1,356.00 more than BookLocker.)

Xlibris

1st book: $1573.00

2nd book: $1573.00 (no discount)

TOTAL: $3,146.00

($1,554.00 more than BookLocker.)

BookBaby

1st book: $1643.00

2nd book: $1643.00 (no discount)

TOTAL: $3286.00

($1,694.00 more than BookLocker.)

Lulu

1st book: $1,688.00

2nd book: $1,688.00 (no discount)

TOTAL: $3,376.00

($1,784.00 more than BookLocker.)

iUniverse

1st book: $1899.00

2nd book: $1899.00 (no discount)

TOTAL: $3,798.00

($2,206.00 more than BookLocker.)

Dog Ear Publishing

1st book: $1998.00

2nd book: $1998.00 (no discount)

TOTAL: $3,996.00

($2,404.00 more than BookLocker.)

Westbow Press

1st book: $2070.00

2nd book: $2070.00 (no discount)

TOTAL: $4140.00

($2,548.00 more than BookLocker.)

Outskirts Press

1st book: $2,296.00

2nd book: $2,296.00 (no discount)

TOTAL: $4,592.00

($3,000.00 more than BookLocker.)

Mill City Press

1st book: $2744.00

2nd book: $2744.00 (no discount)

TOTAL: $5488.00

($3,896.00 more than BookLocker.)

Xulon Press

1st book: $2845.00

2nd book: $2845.00 (no discount)

TOTAL: $5690.00

($4,098.00 more than BookLocker.)’

AuthorHouse

1st book: $2874

2nd book: $2874 (no discount)

TOTAL: $5,748.00

($4,156.00 more than BookLocker.)

If you are the author of two or more books, use a publisher that rewards prolific authors, and who charges less for two books than most of the “other guys” charge for just one!

Prices above are based on the least expensive package offered by each publisher on similar offers targeting U.S. authors. Fees include print publication within 6 weeks (interior setup, original cover design, up to 25 interior photos/graphics, an ISBN, barcode, print proof, a listing on the publisher’s website, fulfillment, distribution by Ingram, the world’s largest book distributor (which includes a listing on Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, etc.) and basic ebook formatting, conversion, and fulfillment/distribution. Ebook services are included because most firms now include these in their print packages.

NOTE: Many companies offer perks that others don’t, some try to upsell authors on extraneous services, and a few even claim ownership of files the author has paid them to create! Study each publisher and contract carefully before making your choice.

