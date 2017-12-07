BOOK MARKETING ESERIAL PART 4 – Days 12 thru 20: The Secret to Finding the Keywords Your Potential Readers Are REALLY Using Online AND Your Book Marketing Cheat Sheet!

Excerpted from: 90+ Days of Promoting Your Book Online

Day 12: Finding the Keywords Your Potential Readers Are Really Using Online by Richard Hoy

Keywords are topic-specific descriptions (single words and phrases) that generate the results people see when they use a search box on a website. Keywords and phrases are among the most vital tools you will use in your online marketing activities. You must be certain you are using the right ones.

Do you think you’re using the best keywords and phrases for your book in your marketing efforts? You might be surprised to learn that the majority of people who may be interested in a book like yours might be using different keywords.

There are several nifty online tools that can help you find the most common search terms on your book’s topic.

Here’s an example:

These are the top marketing phrases Angela originally came up with for her book, DON’T CUT ME AGAIN! True Stories About Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC):

vbac

vaginal birth after cesarean

c-section

cesarean section

repeat cesarean section

Angela was pretty surprised to learn that, when I plugged her main keyword, VBAC, into the site, this is what popped up:

Count Search Term

90,500 after c section

49,500 vbac

33,100 vaginal birth

22,200 after cesarean

8,100 vaginal birth after

4,400 after cesarean section

2,900 after a cesarean

720 vbac success

When I typed her number two choice, vaginal birth after cesarean, into the site, a whole other list of keywords and phrases appeared, none of which were on her list. The number before each phrase is the number of times that phrase was searched on during the previous month.

For your book, focus on the niche topics. For example, entering “vbac” in Google.com yields about 1.5 million results. There’s very little chance Angela’s website/book excerpt/ezine will come up near the top of the search results just using that term. There’s just way too much competition.

However, the phrase “vbac success” has far fewer results on Google.com. She stands a much better chance of coming up in the search results with content on that specific phrase. The gears in your head should be turning at this point. Ask yourself: What words or phrases should I really be using on my website, in my ezine or blog, on the web pages that describe my book, and in my other online marketing activities?

___ DAY 12

Go to this keyword research tool:

http://www.wordtracker.com

Enter a word or phrase and see what related keywords come up. After doing what I did above, and determining your own most effective keywords and phrases, add them to your website’s metadata, and save them for your Book Marketing Cheat Sheet, which is covered in the next chapter.

NOTE: You can also enter the phrase “Keyword Research Tool” in your favorite search engine to come up with other services and options for performing this research.

Days 13–20: Your Book Marketing Cheat Sheet by Angela Hoy

You will need several different text-based items when promoting your book online. To avoid jumping all over your computer looking for this, that, or the other, it’s a good idea to create a Book Marketing Cheat Sheet for each of your books. Your Book Marketing Cheat Sheet should be a text-only document with no fancy formatting. This will prevent you from creating unnecessary symbols when copying and pasting into other people’s websites.

Below is the information you should include in your Book Marketing Cheat Sheet.

___ Day 13

Create a new text file (your Book Marketing Cheat Sheet).

Different websites have different limits on the amount of content you can post. You’re going to need three descriptions of your book, all at varying lengths. Write and then edit a Long Description of your book (up to 500 words). Add it to your Book Marketing Cheat Sheet.

___ Day 14

Re-read your 500-word description from yesterday with fresh eyes. Make any necessary changes, and do a final edit.

You’ll now need to use that long description to create a shorter one. Copy and paste another copy of your 500-word description onto a new page in your Book Marketing Cheat Sheet. Start cutting that down (editing) to Create a Medium Description of your book (up to 300 words).

Once you’re finished with that, edit it one last time, and then copy and paste another copy of your 300-word description onto a new page in your Book Marketing Cheat Sheet File. Just like above, start cutting that down (editing) to Create a Short Description of your book (up to 150 words).

Create a blurb (a very short description of less than 20 words)

Edit all of these one last time to ensure they are perfect.

Author Comment

An Author Comment (this is what Amazon.com calls it) is a personal message, in first person, from you, the author, to the potential reader concerning your book. We usually use a short version of the introduction of a book for this, provided it doesn’t exceed 250 words.

___ Day 15

Write and edit your Author Comment (up to 250 words) and add it to your Book Marketing Cheat Sheet.

Author Bios

Many sites allow authors to post their biographies on pages where their book is featured. Although some, like Amazon, allow you to write quite a bit, others only allow a very short post.

___ Day 16

Write a Long Author Bio (up to 500 words).

Write a Short Author Bio (one short paragraph).

Add these to your Book Marketing Cheat Sheet. Table of Contents and Back Cover Text

Many sites also allow authors to post their table of contents and back cover text online.

___ Day 17

If your book has a Table of Contents, copy and paste it into your Book Marketing Cheat Sheet…but remember to remove the page numbers because it will look silly if you include those on other websites.

Add the back cover text from your book to your Book Marketing Cheat Sheet.

Keywords

Please refer back to the previous chapter before completing this section.

If you were using a search engine to look for a book like yours, what keywords would you type in? You’ll need different sets of keywords for posting to different websites online, as well as for your own marketing activities when searching for places online that might be able to help you promote your book.

Need some help? Who are your major competitors? What keywords are they using on their own websites or in their online bookstore pages? To find this information, go to the web page in question, right click on your mouse, and click View Source or View Page Source. You may need to click a bit to find the Source option in your browser.

___ Day 18

Make a Primary, Short List of Keywords (up to 5 words/phrases) that are the ones you believe people will use most when searching for a book like yours.

Make a Secondary List of Keywords (10 additional words/phrases). Make a Third List of Keywords (10 more words/phrases).

Add all of these to your Book Marketing Cheat Sheet.

Excerpts from Book Reviews/Comments

Unless you have obtained written permission from the author of a book review, you can’t post/publish their review in its entirety anywhere. You need to obtain written permission from the actual reviewer and/or from the website or publication where that review appears, depending on who owns the copyright to the review. Although many reviewers are happy to allow authors this courtesy, some are working for publications. Those companies might own the rights to the book reviews they pay writers to produce.

Under Fair Use Copyright Law, you can quote briefly from copyrighted material, provided you cite the source.

You will probably receive fan mail from readers. When you receive a nice comment (even from family and friends who have read your book), thank the reader, and ask whether you can quote them in your marketing materials. The vast majority will be happy to let you do so but you should offer them the option of only using their first initial and last name, their first name and last initial, or just simply initials in the event they desire anonymity.

___ Day 19

Add two sections to your Marketing Cheat Sheet: Book Reviews and Reader Comments. Start pasting these review excerpts and comments into your Book Marketing Cheat Sheet in this format when they become available:

Book Review:

“Excerpted comments from book review.”

– Name of reviewer, Title, Publication/Website

or

Reader Comment:

“Comment about book.”

– Name of reader, City, State

Bookmarks (no, not the printed kind)

You’re going to be participating in quite a few online discussions while promoting your book and you need to remember where these discussions are taking place. Whatever you do, don’t drop into a discussion, post something, and then disappear forever. This can hurt your credibility and may make it appear you just dropped by to spam the group/blog/publication.

Although some websites will notify you by email when somebody responds to one of your posts, not all do, and spam filters might eat some of the automated messages coming your way.

Furthermore, the “bookmarks” in your web browser might not be saved if you have a computer crash.

___ Day 20

Add a “Bookmarks” section to your Book Marketing Cheat Sheet, and start copying and pasting the URLs of ongoing discussions you are participating in during your online marketing activities.

