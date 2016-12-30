WritersWeekly Trivia Question for 12/29/2016

Question for 12/29/2016:

According to last week’s issue of WritersWeekly.com – List three (3) of the worst customers to offer books on credit to?

Send your answer through the contact form here.

You must be a WritersWeekly.com subscriber to participate in the weekly contests. Subscribe (it’s free!).

NOTE: ONLY ONE WINNER PER HOUSEHOLD PER CALENDAR QUARTER, PLEASE.

THIS WEEK’S PRIZE:

An At-Your-Service Publishing Package from BookLocker.com! ($875 Value!!)

Includes interior design, original cover design, ISBN, barcode, distribution/fulfillment, etc. Click HERE to see the package details.

Subscribe to WritersWeekly.com now. It’s free!

Freelance jobs, paying markets for writers, and more!

THE FINE PRINT: Your manuscript must be ready for review and formatting within one week of notification by BookLocker that you have won. Your manuscript must first be approved for publication by BookLocker. (BookLocker.com will not publish books with bad writing or poor editing, nor ones that violate laws, contain libel or invasion of privacy, or that teach people how to perform illegal acts.) If BookLocker can’t publish the winner’s book for any of these reasons, their prize will instead be a free book of their choice from BookLocker.com.