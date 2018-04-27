Alerts · Contests!

April 26, 2018 No Comments

WritersWeekly Trivia Question for 04/27/2018
Question for 04/27/2018:

According to last week’s WritersWeekly, which website portrays itself as an “online library,” but actually violates copyright law by posting or “loaning” authors’ ebooks to others without permission? 

Send your answer through the contact form here.

You must be a WritersWeekly.com subscriber to participate in the weekly contests. Subscribe today. It’s free!

NOTE: ONLY ONE WINNER PER HOUSEHOLD PER CALENDAR QUARTER, PLEASE.

THIS WEEK’S PRIZE:
A free print or ebook of your choice from Booklocker.com!

