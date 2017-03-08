WritersWeekly Trivia Question for 03/01/2017

Question for 03/08/2017:

According to last week’s issue of WritersWeekly.com – What is one reason discussed last week that would explain why an author who has terminated their book may still see their book for sale on Amazon?

Send your answer through the contact form here.

You must be a WritersWeekly.com subscriber to participate in the weekly contests. Subscribe (it’s free!).

NOTE: ONLY ONE WINNER PER HOUSEHOLD PER CALENDAR QUARTER, PLEASE.

THIS WEEK’S PRIZE:

A free book of your choice from Booklocker.com!