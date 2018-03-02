WritersWeekly Whispers and Warnings for 03/01/2018

A Murdered Journalist

Slovakia’s First-Ever Journalist Murder Seen Linked to Story

“A Slovak journalist who reported on economic crimes linked to politicians was murdered at his home with his girlfriend, in an attack the police said was ‘most likely’ because of his investigative work.”

Miami Herald blames online hoax for mis-reporting.

Hoax attempts against Miami Herald augur brewing war over fake, real news

“’It was hampering our ability to cover this terrible tragedy in our own backyard because we’re having to deal with the backlash,’ said Aminda Marques, executive editor of The Herald.”

Massages, manicures and rosé? Is Facebook to blame, or their spending habits?

How LittleThings went from social publishing darling to shutting down

“…on a corner of the Daily Mail yacht, there was LittleThings, hosting a late-afternoon pick-me-up with hand massages and nail touch-ups, and, of course, rosé.”

Did the judge retaliate against them, or are they now retaliating against the judge?

Former publisher and lawyer accuse judge of malicious prosecution in federal lawsuit

“Thomason was charged with making a false statement for his claim in a records request that he was seeking copies of checks that were ‘illegally’ cashed. Thomason and Stookey were also charged with identity fraud and attempted identity fraud in connection with their securing a subpoena for bank records for Weaver’s office.”

“Fair Use” Fight Favors Fox

Fox News wins copyright infringement suit against media monitoring company TVEyes

“The ruling, made by Judge Dennis Jacobs of District Court for the Southern District of New York, along with Judges Lewis A. Kaplan and “Jon O. Newman, stated that ‘TVEyes has failed to show that the product it offers to its clients (Fox News video clips) can be justified as fair use.'”